Foligno, Bobrovsky lift Blue Jackets over Golden Knights 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno had a feeling one goal might be enough.

Foligno scored 40 seconds into the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Monday night.

Foligno found the rebound after Seth Jones’ shot and knocked it past goalie Malcolm Subban for the only goal in a tight, high-energy game.

“I had a way better chance earlier in that shift and (Subban) made a heck of save, so I was really happy to be able to get a second opportunity,” said Foligno, who snapped a five-game goal drought. “Jonesey made a nice play to put it on net, and I was able to bang it home. It feels good to be able to help the boys.”

Bobrovsky got his first shutout of the season and 25th of his career. He repelled a late attack after Subban was pulled for an extra skater with a minute left.

“It’s got a little scary there in the second part of the third period,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “I thought that’s where Bob was outstanding. He made some great saves where the first two periods, he barely had work. We’re involved in these close games, and I think we’ve handled ourselves pretty well. Tonight we found a way to get the result.”

Subban performed well starting in place of Marc-Andre Fleury in the second game of a back-to-back. He finished with 30 saves.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” Subban said.

The Golden Knights ended a four-game point streak that included three victories. They finished this trip 2-1-1.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of chances in the first two periods, but I thought we started to play well when we got behind 1-0, to be honest with you,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “We started having some chances, and Bobrovsky made some big saves late. It’s too bad we couldn’t finish this road trip off on a better note. The guys played hard but they didn’t have a whole lot in the tank tonight.”

Columbus is 2-2-1 in the last five games, including a 2-1 overtime loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

“I was so proud of the guys, the way we answered tonight,” Foligno said. “It was just a solid game again. It’s a credit to everyone in the room who understands where we’re trying to move this thing.”

NOTES: Foligno was playing in his 800th game. … Vegas was 0 for 2 on power plays and Columbus failed to convert on its lone power play. … Blue Jackets F Artemi Panarin missed the game with a lower-body injury. Anthony Duclair, who was a healthy scratch the past two games, replaced him a wing on the top line. … Columbus recalled D Dean Kukan from Cleveland (AHL) on Monday, but he was a healthy scratch.

