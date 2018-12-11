Forbes’ double-double fuels Spurs by Suns 111-86

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bryn Forbes had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 111-86 on Tuesday night.

San Antonio has won three straight halfway through a six-game homestand. The Spurs, who are allowing 113.3 points per game, have limited their opponents to 101 points during their winning streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points in 25 minutes. He sat out the fourth quarter with San Antonio leading by as many as 25 points.

Phoenix, which was without leading scorer Devin Booker for the fifth straight game, never led while falling to 4-24.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 23 points and De’Anthony Melton added 17. Rookie DeAndre Ayton was the only other Phoenix player in double figures, scoring 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

DeMar DeRozan was held to a season-low five points, but the 6-foot-7 guard attempted just six shots as he set up his teammates. DeRozan had eight of his nine assists in the first half, setting up six 3-point shots by drawing the defense into the lane on his drives.

San Antonio finished 13 for 21 on 3-pointers, falling one shy of matching their season-high for 3s.

Four of DeRozan’s assists in the first half were to Forbes.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Forbes matched a career high with five 3-pointers.

Suns: Booker missed his fifth straight game with a strained left hamstring. Booker suffered the injuring trying to save possession on a ball going out of bounds against the Lakers on Dec. 2. . Phoenix has had eight different players lead the team in game scoring this season. . Warren’s season high is 29 points, which he set Nov. 8 against Boston.

Spurs: DeRozan’s eight assists in the first half were the second-most he has had in any half in his career. DeRozan had 10 assists and 30 points in the second half against Portland on Feb. 1, 2014. . Forbes has scored in double figures in 21 games this season, the most by an undrafted player. Robert Covington, Wesley Matthews and Justin Holiday and Rodney McGruder all have 17 games in double figures.

Suns: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Spurs: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

