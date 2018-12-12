Ford C. Frick Award Recipients

2019_Al Helfer

2018_Bob Costas

2017_Bill King

2016_Graham McNamee

2015_Dick Enberg

2014_Eric Nadel

2013_Tom Cheek

2012_Tim McCarver

2011_Dave Van Horne

2010_Jon Miller

2009_Tony Kubek

2008_Dave Niehaus

2007_Denny Matthews

2006_Gene Elston

2005_Jerry Coleman

2004_Lon Simmons

2003_Bob Uecker

2002_Harry Kalas

2001_Felo Ramirez

2000_Marty Brennaman

1999_Arch McDonald

1998_Jaime Jarrin

1997_Jimmy Dudley

1996_Herb Carneal

1995_Bob Wolff

1994_Bob Murphy

1993_Chuck Thompson

1992_Milo Hamilton

1991_Joe Garagiola

1990_By Saam

1989_Harry Caray

1988_Lindsey Nelson

1987_Jack Buck

1986_Bob Prince

1985_Buck Canel

1984_Curt Gowdy

1983_Jack Brickhouse

1982_Vin Scully

1981_Ernie Harwell

1980_Russ Hodges

1979_Bob Elson

1978_Mel Allen and Red Barber

