Ford, Hunter lead Saint Mary’s past CSU Fullerton 81-66

December 11, 2018 12:07 am
 
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford scored all of his 19 points in the first half and senior Jordan Hunter had his second career double-double to help Saint Mary’s beat CSU Fullerton 81-66 on Monday night for its fourth straight win.

Hunter finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds and Ford made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Hunter threw down a dunk and made back-to-back jumpers to give Saint Mary’s (7-4) its first lead at 13-12. Austen Awosika answered with a jumper on the other end but the Gaels scored the next 13 points — including eight in a row by Ford — before taking a 54-33 lead into the break. Saint Mary’s shot 72 percent (22 of 29), including 10 of 13 from 3-point range, in the first half.

The Titans used a 12-3 run to pull within 10 points midway through the second half and Kyle Allman converted a 3-point play that made it 67-58 with 6:54 remaining but Fullerton got no closer.

Awosika led the Titans with 19 points and Allman scored 14.

Malik Pitt added 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Gaels and Tommy Kuhse had a career-best tying 11 points and a career-high 10 assists. Kuhse, a sophomore, had just nine assists in his previous six games combined.

