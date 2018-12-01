Listen Live Sports

Fordham takes Honor beating Manhattan in Bronx Battle

December 1, 2018 10:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Honor scored 13 points and hit the winning jumper in the lane with less than three seconds left and Fordham earned a 57-56 win over Manhattan in the 111th version of the Battle of the Bronx on Saturday night.

Antwon Portley scored 14 points for Fordham (6-1) to earn game MVP honors. Jalen Cobb added 11 points for the Rams.

Nehemiah Mack missed a 3-point attempt for Manhattan (2-5) as time expired. With 25 seconds left, the Jaspers’ Pauly Paulicap made a layup for a 56-55 Manhattan lead. Paulicap made one of 1 of 2 throws with 66 seconds to play to bring Manhattan within 55-54. With 2:06 left, Paulicap made 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 55-53.

Paulicap finished 7 of 13 from the foul line and led Manhattan with 15 points. Warren Williams scored 10 for Manhattan and Ebube Ebube grabbed 10 rebounds.

