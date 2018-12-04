Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant headed to Missouri

December 4, 2018 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant says he’ll play his final season at Missouri.

Bryant released a video on social media that ended with a player in a Missouri uniform and fans chanting “M-I-Z” for its nickname “Mizzou.”

Bryant had visited several schools after he announced his transfer from Clemson because he was demoted as starting quarterback behind freshman Trevor Lawrence. Others he met with included Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bryant helped Clemson win an Atlantic Coast Conference title and reach the College Football Playoff in 2017. He started the first four games for Clemson this season before Lawrence took the starting job. Bryant was 16-2 as Clemson’s starter. He threw for 3,263 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions the last two seasons.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon