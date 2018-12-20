Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former NFL receiver Green-Beckham arrested in Missouri raid

December 20, 2018 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been arrested after diving through a glass window when officers arrived to search a Missouri house.

The Springfield News-Leader reports officers who caught up to the 25-year-old found a pound marijuana in his backpack. A search found another 7 pounds in the house.

Green-Beckham was booked into jail early Thursday, but online records do not show formal charges have been filed.

Springfield police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says officers were serving a warrant Wednesday night when Green-Beckham fled. He wasn’t the target and does not live at the home. Another man was also arrested.

Advertisement

Green-Beckham was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL draft in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season began.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency