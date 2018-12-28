Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former player charged with contempt in attempted murder case

December 28, 2018 3:02 pm
 
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A former Rutgers University football player who allegedly plotted to murder his ex-girlfriend’s parents to try to win her back has been charged with violating a court order.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said Friday that Izaia Bullock was arrested Thursday and charged with contempt of court for allegedly contacting the victim this week through a group message on an online application.

Bullock was initially charged in late October with attempted murder and conspiracy and released pending trial. He was later charged with one count of cyber harassment. He hadn’t entered a plea in the case.

Bullock was being held at the Middlesex County jail awaiting a court hearing Friday afternoon on the contempt charge.

A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

