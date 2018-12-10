Formula One Points Leaders

Final

1. Lewis Hamilton, 408

2. Sebastian Vettel, 320

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 251

4. Max Verstappen, 249

5. Valtteri Bottas, 247

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 170

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 69

8. Sergio Perez, 62

9. Kevin Magnussen, 56

10. Fernando Alonso, 50

11. Esteban Ocon, 49

12. Carlos Sainz, 45

13. Charles Leclerc, 39

14. Romain Grosjean, 37

15. Pierre Gasly, 29

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 12

17. Marcus Ericsson, 9

18. Lance Stroll, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 4

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

