The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Free Agent Signings

December 6, 2018 7:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 17 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Re-signed Steve Pearce, 1b-of, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $68 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Matt Moore, lhp, Texas, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Texas, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (2) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Arizona, to a $6.25 million, two-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $8 million, two-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Signed Brian McCann, c, Houston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Donaldson, 3b, Cleveland, to a $23 million, one-year contract,

LOS ANGELES (3) — Re-signed David Freese, 1b-3b, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract; announced Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, accepted $17.9 million qualifying offer.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Re-signed Jung Ho Kang, inf, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Lonnie Chisenhall, of, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (1) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Atlanta, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

