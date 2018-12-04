Listen Live Sports

French soccer games postponed because of expected protests

December 4, 2018 9:58 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Two French league matches scheduled for Saturday have been postponed amid expected anti-government protests.

The affected games are Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and Toulouse against Lyon.

In both cases, the French league says authorities requested the postponement. It says the matches will be rescheduled.

The government is grappling with widespread protests against fuel taxes and other grievances, with Paris plagued by rioting last weekend.

