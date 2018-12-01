Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77
Delaware 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Hobart 73, Union (NY) 66
Marist 70, LIU Brooklyn 53
Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67
Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Niagara 75
Vermont 70, Towson 64
SOUTH
East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81
Hiwassee 80, Kentucky Christian 59
Lindsey Wilson 63, Central Penn 56
Morehead St. 103, Ohio-Chillcothe 50
N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60
South Carolina 85, Coastal Carolina 73
South Florida 73, Colgate 63
Wagner 64, American U. 58
MIDWEST
Beloit 79, Cornell (Iowa) 59
Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77
Crown (Minn.) 99, Faith Baptist 52
Lawrence 83, Illinois College 45
Martin Luther 81, Oak Hills 58
Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58
Northwestern (Minn.) 94, Wis.-Stout 82
Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66
SOUTHWEST
Radford 62, Texas 59
TCU 89, Cent. Michigan 62
FAR WEST
Coll. of Idaho 71, Oregon Tech 68
E. Oregon 83, S. Oregon 77
Northwest U. 89, Multnomah Bible 64
San Francisco 76, Stephen F. Austin 58
Warner Pacific 96, Evergreen St. 62
