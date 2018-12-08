Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Baruch 91, Hunter 87, OT

Columbia 90, Bryant 68

Mass.-Lowell 110, Maine-Fort Kent 63

UMass 79, Providence 78

SOUTH

George Mason 66, James Madison 53

Longwood 68, Frostburg St. 65, OT

Milligan 95, Toccoa Falls 57

UNC Greensboro 75, Elon 74

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 88, Winona St. 80

Bemidji St. 84, Northern St. (SD) 73

Crown (Minn.) 101, Wis.-Stout 90

Minn. Duluth 70, Minot St. 65

Minn. St.-Mankato 75, SW Minnesota St. 67

Minn.-Crookston 108, Minn. St.-Moorhead 88

Missouri 80, Oral Roberts 64

S. Dakota St. 101, Southern U. 92

Sioux Falls 91, Concordia (St.P.) 81

St. Cloud St. 76, Mary 64

Wayne (Neb.) 83, Upper Iowa 56

Wis.-Whitewater 68, Calvin 63

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana Tech 96, Stephen F. Austin 93, OT

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66

NW Christian 108, New Hope Christian 42

Nevada 72, Arizona St. 66

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 85, New Mexico 60

TCU 96, Southern Cal 61

