Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 91, Hunter 87, OT
Columbia 90, Bryant 68
Mass.-Lowell 110, Maine-Fort Kent 63
UMass 79, Providence 78
SOUTH
George Mason 66, James Madison 53
Longwood 68, Frostburg St. 65, OT
Milligan 95, Toccoa Falls 57
UNC Greensboro 75, Elon 74
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 88, Winona St. 80
Bemidji St. 84, Northern St. (SD) 73
Crown (Minn.) 101, Wis.-Stout 90
Minn. Duluth 70, Minot St. 65
Minn. St.-Mankato 75, SW Minnesota St. 67
Minn.-Crookston 108, Minn. St.-Moorhead 88
Missouri 80, Oral Roberts 64
S. Dakota St. 101, Southern U. 92
Sioux Falls 91, Concordia (St.P.) 81
St. Cloud St. 76, Mary 64
Wayne (Neb.) 83, Upper Iowa 56
Wis.-Whitewater 68, Calvin 63
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana Tech 96, Stephen F. Austin 93, OT
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66
NW Christian 108, New Hope Christian 42
Nevada 72, Arizona St. 66
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 85, New Mexico 60
TCU 96, Southern Cal 61
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.