Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
George Washington 70, Howard 64
Hobart 81, NYU-Poly 43
SOUTH
Asbury 95, Bryan 86, OT
Georgia Southern 101, Brewton-Parker 64
MIDWEST
Creighton 86, Green Bay 65
DePaul 90, UIC 70
Mary 78, Minn. St.-Moorhead 73
Minn. St.-Mankato 78, Winona St. 62
North Dakota 83, Mayville St. 66
Northern St. (SD) 85, Minot St. 72
Sioux Falls 73, Minn. Duluth 66
St. Cloud St. 80, SW Minnesota St. 60
Upper Iowa 89, Concordia (St.P.) 73
Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Lawrence 53
Wis.-Stout 69, Finlandia 56
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 75, FAU 71, 2OT
Houston Baptist 107, Arlington Baptist 70
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.