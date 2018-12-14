Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

George Washington 70, Howard 64

Hobart 81, NYU-Poly 43

SOUTH

Asbury 95, Bryan 86, OT

Georgia Southern 101, Brewton-Parker 64

MIDWEST

Creighton 86, Green Bay 65

DePaul 90, UIC 70

Mary 78, Minn. St.-Moorhead 73

Minn. St.-Mankato 78, Winona St. 62

North Dakota 83, Mayville St. 66

Northern St. (SD) 85, Minot St. 72

Sioux Falls 73, Minn. Duluth 66

St. Cloud St. 80, SW Minnesota St. 60

Upper Iowa 89, Concordia (St.P.) 73

Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Lawrence 53

Wis.-Stout 69, Finlandia 56

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 75, FAU 71, 2OT

Houston Baptist 107, Arlington Baptist 70

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

