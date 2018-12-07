Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Arizona St. 4, Princeton 0
Boston College 3, UConn 2
New Hampshire 3, Dartmouth 2
Niagara 4, Colgate 2
Notre Dame 5, Penn St. 4
Providence 6, Merrimack 0
Quinnipiac 4, UMass 0
Robert Morris 2, Holy Cross 0
Sacred Heart 4, RIT 3, OT
St. Lawrence 4, Clarkson 2
UMass-Lowell 5, Boston U. 3
Union 3, Brown 3, OT
Yale 4, RPI 2
Adrian 2, Salve Regina 0
Bemidji St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Bowling Green 4, Ferris St. 2, 2OT
Michigan 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Minnesota St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 1
N. Michigan 5, Michigan Tech 3
St. Cloud St. 2, Omaha 0
Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 3
W. Michigan 3, Minn.-Duluth 2
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.