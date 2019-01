By The Associated Press

EAST

Canisius 2, Union (NY) 2, OT

Denver 3, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 3, RPI 2, OT

Princeton 1, Maine 0

Advertisement

Vermont 4, Ala.-Hunstville 1

MIDWEST

Minnesota 5, Ferris St. 3

Ohio St. 3, Mercyhurst 1

WEST

Minn.-Duluth 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT

EXHIBITION

Team China at Yale, ccd.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.