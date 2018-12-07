Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for College and Career Exploration 45, Carver Arts & Tech 25
Annapolis 71, South River 59
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 99, Heights 51
Boonsboro 55, South Hagerstown 18
Boys Latin 69, McDonogh School 53
Broadneck 50, Arundel 45
Brunswick 59, Francis Scott Key 43
C. Milton Wright 65, Kenwood 57
Catoctin 70, South Carroll 55
Century 78, Franklin 61
Clarksburg 61, Damascus 17
Delmarva Christian, Del. 62, Holly Grove 48
Dulaney 79, Archbishop Curley 51
Dunbar 71, C. H. Flowers 65
Dundalk 67, Overlea 50
Frankfort, W.Va. 58, Northern Garrett 50
Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 64, Sandy Spring Friends 52
Good Counsel 78, Hubie Blake 65
Hammond 57, Edgewood 54
Harford Tech 66, Manchester Valley 62
Havre de Grace 67, Joppatowne 53
Hedgesville, W.Va. 87, Silver Oak Academy 46
Hereford 41, Towson 40
Jefferson, W.Va. 40, Broadfording Christian Academy 37
Kent County 61, Pocomoke 40
Lackey 63, Chopticon 51
Lake Clifton 81, Eastern Tech 31
Lansdowne 69, Parkville 65
Laurel 53, College Park Academy 42
Liberty 58, Frederick 51
Linganore 76, Walkersville 29
Loyola 73, Gilman 70
Magruder 73, Montgomery Blair 52
Marriotts Ridge 86, Glenelg 55
Meade 62, Northeast – AA 55
Mt. Hebron 79, Long Reach 76
New Town 53, Wise 52
North Hagerstown 69, Smithsburg 48
North Point 63, Great Mills 54
Northern – Cal 63, Kings Christian 55
Oakdale 81, Williamsport 54
Old Mill 89, Glen Burnie 66
Pasadena Chesapeake 51, North County 43
Patterson Mill 60, North Harford 47
Pikesville 59, New Rochelle, N.Y. 57
Reservoir 58, Howard 47
SEED 38, Carver Vo- Tech 30
Severn 64, Norfolk Collegiate, Va. 61
Snow Hill 102, Saint Michaels 10
St. Andrew’s 68, Friends 47
St. Charles 78, Huntingtown 29
St. John’s, D.C. 66, Bishop McNamara 37
Thomas Johnson 54, Westminster 31
Thomas Stone 82, DuVal 79
Tuscarora 70, Quince Orchard 44
Urbana 60, Middletown 55
Watkins Mill 61, Northwest – Mtg 57
Wilde Lake 61, River Hill 56
Winston Churchill 56, Bethesda 54
Haverford Tournament=
Saint Paul’s Boys 74, Engineering And Science, Pa. 53
State College Tournament=
Bishop Walsh 57, Bishop Shanahan, Pa. 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Patuxent vs. Calverton, ccd
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 62, Broadneck 57
Baltimore Chesapeake 60, Sparrows Point 25
Baltimore Poly 53, Anacostia, D.C. 14
Bishop Ireton, Va. 75, Holy Cross 43
Boonsboro 55, South Hagerstown 18
Broadfording Christian Academy 40, Clear Spring 31
Brunswick 59, Francis Scott Key 43
Carver Arts & Tech 44, Kenwood 31
Catoctin 35, South Carroll 33
Centennial 55, Atholton 46
Central 41, Bladensburg 35
Clarksburg 59, Damascus 48
Concordia Prep 40, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 16
Delmarva Christian, Del. 56, Holly Grove 18
Dunbar 46, Forest Park 36
Edmondson-Westside 42, Woodlawn 35
Fallston 55, Patterson Mill 44
Gwynn Park 72, St. Charles 48
Hereford 46, Towson 18
Heritage Academy 64, Shalom Christian, Pa. 55
Holton Arms 58, Manassas Park, Va. 21
Howard 59, Reservoir 50
Joppatowne 57, North East 49
Kent County 36, Pocomoke 32
Liberty 49, Gerstell Academy 30
Long Reach 75, Mt. Hebron 68
Manchester Valley 49, Harford Tech 30
McDonogh School 55, Archbishop Spalding 41
Middletown 52, Urbana 41
Milford Mill 56, Patapsco 31
Mt. Airy Christian 47, New Life 22
Mt. De Sales Academy 51, Saint Timothy’s 32
National Christian Academy 51, Christ the King, N.Y. 49
Northeast – AA 60, Meade 48
Northern – Cal 50, Kings Christian 46
Northwest – Mtg 72, Watkins Mill 45
Oakdale 55, Williamsport 29
Oakland Mills 75, Hammond 47
Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 39
Overlea 42, Dundalk 34
Parkville 51, Lansdowne 26
Pasadena Chesapeake 57, North County 39
Patuxent 51, Calverton 48
Pikesville 64, City College 57
Queen Annes County 50, Stephen Decatur 35
River Hill 52, Wilde Lake 25
Severna Park 53, Harwood Southern 27
South River 65, Annapolis 53
St. Mary’s 58, Key 10
St. Mary’s Ryken 58, Good Counsel 44
Suitland 70, Crossland 14
Thomas Johnson 55, Westminster 51
Walkersville 44, Linganore 26
Walt Whitman 65, Bullis 63
Western STES 52, Tuscarora 21
Winston Churchill 55, Bethesda 46
Worcester Prep School 53, St. Peter and Paul 8
