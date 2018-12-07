Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for College and Career Exploration 45, Carver Arts & Tech 25

Annapolis 71, South River 59

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 99, Heights 51

Boonsboro 55, South Hagerstown 18

Boys Latin 69, McDonogh School 53

Broadneck 50, Arundel 45

Brunswick 59, Francis Scott Key 43

C. Milton Wright 65, Kenwood 57

Catoctin 70, South Carroll 55

Century 78, Franklin 61

Clarksburg 61, Damascus 17

Delmarva Christian, Del. 62, Holly Grove 48

Dulaney 79, Archbishop Curley 51

Dunbar 71, C. H. Flowers 65

Dundalk 67, Overlea 50

Frankfort, W.Va. 58, Northern Garrett 50

Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 64, Sandy Spring Friends 52

Good Counsel 78, Hubie Blake 65

Hammond 57, Edgewood 54

Harford Tech 66, Manchester Valley 62

Havre de Grace 67, Joppatowne 53

Hedgesville, W.Va. 87, Silver Oak Academy 46

Hereford 41, Towson 40

Jefferson, W.Va. 40, Broadfording Christian Academy 37

Kent County 61, Pocomoke 40

Lackey 63, Chopticon 51

Lake Clifton 81, Eastern Tech 31

Lansdowne 69, Parkville 65

Laurel 53, College Park Academy 42

Liberty 58, Frederick 51

Linganore 76, Walkersville 29

Loyola 73, Gilman 70

Magruder 73, Montgomery Blair 52

Marriotts Ridge 86, Glenelg 55

Meade 62, Northeast – AA 55

Mt. Hebron 79, Long Reach 76

New Town 53, Wise 52

North Hagerstown 69, Smithsburg 48

North Point 63, Great Mills 54

Northern – Cal 63, Kings Christian 55

Oakdale 81, Williamsport 54

Old Mill 89, Glen Burnie 66

Pasadena Chesapeake 51, North County 43

Patterson Mill 60, North Harford 47

Pikesville 59, New Rochelle, N.Y. 57

Reservoir 58, Howard 47

SEED 38, Carver Vo- Tech 30

Severn 64, Norfolk Collegiate, Va. 61

Snow Hill 102, Saint Michaels 10

St. Andrew’s 68, Friends 47

St. Charles 78, Huntingtown 29

St. John’s, D.C. 66, Bishop McNamara 37

Thomas Johnson 54, Westminster 31

Thomas Stone 82, DuVal 79

Tuscarora 70, Quince Orchard 44

Urbana 60, Middletown 55

Watkins Mill 61, Northwest – Mtg 57

Wilde Lake 61, River Hill 56

Winston Churchill 56, Bethesda 54

Haverford Tournament=

Saint Paul’s Boys 74, Engineering And Science, Pa. 53

State College Tournament=

Bishop Walsh 57, Bishop Shanahan, Pa. 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Patuxent vs. Calverton, ccd

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 62, Broadneck 57

Baltimore Chesapeake 60, Sparrows Point 25

Baltimore Poly 53, Anacostia, D.C. 14

Bishop Ireton, Va. 75, Holy Cross 43

Boonsboro 55, South Hagerstown 18

Broadfording Christian Academy 40, Clear Spring 31

Brunswick 59, Francis Scott Key 43

Carver Arts & Tech 44, Kenwood 31

Catoctin 35, South Carroll 33

Centennial 55, Atholton 46

Central 41, Bladensburg 35

Clarksburg 59, Damascus 48

Concordia Prep 40, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 16

Delmarva Christian, Del. 56, Holly Grove 18

Dunbar 46, Forest Park 36

Edmondson-Westside 42, Woodlawn 35

Fallston 55, Patterson Mill 44

Gwynn Park 72, St. Charles 48

Hereford 46, Towson 18

Heritage Academy 64, Shalom Christian, Pa. 55

Holton Arms 58, Manassas Park, Va. 21

Howard 59, Reservoir 50

Joppatowne 57, North East 49

Kent County 36, Pocomoke 32

Liberty 49, Gerstell Academy 30

Long Reach 75, Mt. Hebron 68

Manchester Valley 49, Harford Tech 30

McDonogh School 55, Archbishop Spalding 41

Middletown 52, Urbana 41

Milford Mill 56, Patapsco 31

Mt. Airy Christian 47, New Life 22

Mt. De Sales Academy 51, Saint Timothy’s 32

National Christian Academy 51, Christ the King, N.Y. 49

Northeast – AA 60, Meade 48

Northern – Cal 50, Kings Christian 46

Northwest – Mtg 72, Watkins Mill 45

Oakdale 55, Williamsport 29

Oakland Mills 75, Hammond 47

Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 39

Overlea 42, Dundalk 34

Parkville 51, Lansdowne 26

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, North County 39

Patuxent 51, Calverton 48

Pikesville 64, City College 57

Queen Annes County 50, Stephen Decatur 35

River Hill 52, Wilde Lake 25

Severna Park 53, Harwood Southern 27

South River 65, Annapolis 53

St. Mary’s 58, Key 10

St. Mary’s Ryken 58, Good Counsel 44

Suitland 70, Crossland 14

Thomas Johnson 55, Westminster 51

Walkersville 44, Linganore 26

Walt Whitman 65, Bullis 63

Western STES 52, Tuscarora 21

Winston Churchill 55, Bethesda 46

Worcester Prep School 53, St. Peter and Paul 8

