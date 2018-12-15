Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Powhatan 66

Auburn 76, Blacksburg 75

Bishop Sullivan 75, Carmel 60

Brunswick 75, Bluestone 72

Centreville 63, Stone Bridge 60

Christiansburg 51, William Byrd 46

Clarke County 60, James Wood 51

Colonial Beach 69, Rappahannock County 57

E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 47

Episcopal 53, Bishop Ireton 47

Fairfax 73, Washington Latin, D.C. 40

Glen Allen 80, Westfield 62

Great Bridge Christian Academy 69, Hargrave Military 61

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 71, Covington 59

Greensville County 57, Essex 42

Hedgesville, W.Va. 80, St. John the Baptist 33

Jay Co., Ind. 49, J.I. Burton 28

John Marshall 70, George Wythe-Richmond 66

Landstown 100, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 62

Nansemond-Suffolk 82, Broadwater Academy 43

New Kent 89, Charles City 68

Norview 71, Bayside 57

Oak Hill Academy 86, Grace Christian, Tenn. 40

Orange County 84, Spotsylvania 71

Petersburg 66, Park View-South Hill 60

Pfafftown Reagan, N.C. 51, Princess Anne 49

Pulaski County 58, Carroll County 47

Seton School 79, Tandem Friends School 60

South County 60, Oakton 53

Surry County 74, Northampton 54

Varina 64, Eastern View 40

FCA Classic=

Sullivan East, Tenn. 88, John Battle 59

FCA Tournament=

Union 67, Sullivan South, Tenn. 62

Golden tiger Roundball Tournament=

Championship=

James Robinson 57, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 47

Greyhound Tip off Classic=

Granby 71, Salem-Va. Beach 30

Lakeland 82, Churchland 69

Lloyd Bird 89, Lake Taylor 56

Norcom 51, Hampton 48

Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=

Maury 67, Woodside 51

Handley Showcase=

Handley 78, Tallwood 60

Huguenot 92, Woodgrove 83

Osbourn 49, James River-Midlothian 40

Spotswood 71, Heritage-Newport News 50

Highland Hoops Holiday Showcase=

Virginia Academy 64, Highland-Warrenton 55

King’s Fork HS Christmas Showcase=

Grafton 60, Warwick 25

Norfolk Collegiate 75, Booker T. Washington 55

Narrows Tournament=

Championship=

James Monroe, W.Va. 84, Bland County 79, OT

Consolation=

Giles 71, Narrows 44

Ashville Teays Valley, Ohio 56, Blue Ridge 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

