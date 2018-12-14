Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 58, Fallston 54

Annapolis 73, Harwood Southern 63

Atholton 73, Reservoir 70

Baltimore Chesapeake 73, Carver Arts & Tech 33

Bishop Ireton, Va. 58, Heights 45

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 73, Good Counsel 70

Bowie 72, Bladensburg 49

Boys Latin 78, St. Mary’s Ryken 55

Broadneck 60, South River 43

C. H. Flowers 74, DuVal 69

C. Milton Wright 70, Edgewood 63

Centennial 69, Long Reach 35

Century 72, Francis Scott Key 43

City College 70, Green Street Academy 59

Clarksburg 66, Watkins Mill 55

Franklin 79, Dundalk 77

Gaithersburg 71, Bethesda 64

Glen Burnie 62, Pasadena Chesapeake 45

Great Mills 60, Thomas Stone 54

Hammond 97, Glenelg 95, 4OT

Hereford 60, Lansdowne 45

Heritage Academy 50, Mt. Airy Christian 39

Huntingtown 54, Mergenthaler 47

John F. Kennedy 72, Wheaton 51

Joppatowne 53, Patterson Mill 49

Kenwood 69, Owings Mills 62

Lackey 65, Leonardtown 64

Liberty 91, Winters Mill 65

Linganore 61, North Hagerstown 53

Loch Raven 71, Overlea 54

Magruder 60, Sherwood 47

Marshall Co., Ky. 58, Arundel Christian 47

Meade 53, Old Mill 36

Middletown 72, Brunswick 29

Milford Mill 75, Perry Hall 68

Mt. Hebron 76, Howard 55

New Town 83, Randallstown 57

North Harford 48, North East 23

North Point 72, Calvert 62

Northeast – AA 62, North County 54

Northern – Cal 53, McDonough 47

Northern Garrett 73, Hancock 33

Northwest – Mtg 63, Seneca Valley 48

Northwood 71, Albert Einstein 58

Oakland Southern 70, Allegany 26

Paint Branch 92, Hubie Blake 57

Ranney, N.J. 84, West Nottingham 72

Rockville 47, Montgomery Blair 46

Severna Park 60, Arundel 40

Smithsburg 76, Walkersville 65

South Hagerstown 68, Tuscarora 65

Springbrook 71, Walt Whitman 59

St. Andrew’s 67, Potomac School, Va. 56

St. Charles 79, Chopticon 42

St. Frances 65, Loyola 48

St. Maria Goretti 60, McDonogh School 49

Thomas Johnson 90, Damascus 54

Towson 72, Sparrows Point 53

Urbana 65, Frederick 54

Walter Johnson 61, Poolesville 52

Western STES 66, Patapsco 61

Westlake 63, Patuxent 48

Williamsport 82, Catoctin 54

Winston Churchill 67, Wootton 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 50, Northwood 36

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 60

Baltimore Chesapeake 82, Carver Arts & Tech 20

Bethesda 64, Gaithersburg 41

Bryn Mawr 40, Concordia Prep 25

Bullis 78, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 46

C. H. Flowers 64, DuVal 12

Centennial 57, Long Reach 49

Clarksburg 72, Watkins Mill 46

Fairmont Heights 59, Digital Harbor 19

Francis Scott Key 61, Century 44

Glenelg CS 53, St. Mary’s 36

Good Counsel 63, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 59

Great Mills 60, Thomas Stone 7

Harwood Southern 48, Annapolis 46

Heritage Academy 72, Mt. Airy Christian 63

Howard 65, Mt. Hebron 42

Joppatowne 41, Havre de Grace 37

Kenwood 60, Owings Mills 11

Liberty 51, Winters Mill 47

Linganore 65, North Hagerstown 38

Loch Raven 51, Overlea 19

Milford Mill 57, Perry Hall 53

Mt. De Sales Academy 62, Annapolis Area Christian 28

North Point 43, Calvert 29

Northeast – AA 55, North County 49

Northwest – Mtg 53, Seneca Valley 47

Oakdale 59, Boonsboro 37

Oakland Mills 56, Wilde Lake 14

Old Mill 64, Meade 53

Paint Branch 64, Hubie Blake 22

Park School 57, Key 29

Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Glen Burnie 34

Patapsco 63, Western STES 29

Poolesville 70, Walter Johnson 66, OT

Randallstown 55, New Town 19

Severna Park 45, Arundel 33

Sherwood 53, Magruder 24

South River 50, Broadneck 36

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 41

St. Charles 65, Chopticon 56

Thomas Johnson 59, Damascus 37

Tuscarora 51, South Hagerstown 16

Walkersville 43, Smithsburg 33

Walt Whitman 67, Springbrook 15

Westlake 74, Patuxent 37

Westminster 46, Manchester Valley 32

Williamsport 44, Catoctin 42

Winston Churchill 73, Wootton 28

She Got Game International Classic=

Coppin Academy 49, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 37

Delray American Heritage, Fla. 68, Rock Creek Christian Academy 64

New Hope Academy 93, West Oaks, Fla. 27

Reservoir 61, Canarsie, N.Y. 20

Riverdale Baptist 51, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 50

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, Va. 55, Surrattsville 39

Western 79, William Monroe, Va. 73

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

