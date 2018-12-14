Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 58, Fallston 54
Annapolis 73, Harwood Southern 63
Atholton 73, Reservoir 70
Baltimore Chesapeake 73, Carver Arts & Tech 33
Bishop Ireton, Va. 58, Heights 45
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 73, Good Counsel 70
Bowie 72, Bladensburg 49
Boys Latin 78, St. Mary’s Ryken 55
Broadneck 60, South River 43
C. H. Flowers 74, DuVal 69
C. Milton Wright 70, Edgewood 63
Centennial 69, Long Reach 35
Century 72, Francis Scott Key 43
City College 70, Green Street Academy 59
Clarksburg 66, Watkins Mill 55
Franklin 79, Dundalk 77
Gaithersburg 71, Bethesda 64
Glen Burnie 62, Pasadena Chesapeake 45
Great Mills 60, Thomas Stone 54
Hammond 97, Glenelg 95, 4OT
Hereford 60, Lansdowne 45
Heritage Academy 50, Mt. Airy Christian 39
Huntingtown 54, Mergenthaler 47
John F. Kennedy 72, Wheaton 51
Joppatowne 53, Patterson Mill 49
Kenwood 69, Owings Mills 62
Lackey 65, Leonardtown 64
Liberty 91, Winters Mill 65
Linganore 61, North Hagerstown 53
Loch Raven 71, Overlea 54
Magruder 60, Sherwood 47
Marshall Co., Ky. 58, Arundel Christian 47
Meade 53, Old Mill 36
Middletown 72, Brunswick 29
Milford Mill 75, Perry Hall 68
Mt. Hebron 76, Howard 55
New Town 83, Randallstown 57
North Harford 48, North East 23
North Point 72, Calvert 62
Northeast – AA 62, North County 54
Northern – Cal 53, McDonough 47
Northern Garrett 73, Hancock 33
Northwest – Mtg 63, Seneca Valley 48
Northwood 71, Albert Einstein 58
Oakland Southern 70, Allegany 26
Paint Branch 92, Hubie Blake 57
Ranney, N.J. 84, West Nottingham 72
Rockville 47, Montgomery Blair 46
Severna Park 60, Arundel 40
Smithsburg 76, Walkersville 65
South Hagerstown 68, Tuscarora 65
Springbrook 71, Walt Whitman 59
St. Andrew’s 67, Potomac School, Va. 56
St. Charles 79, Chopticon 42
St. Frances 65, Loyola 48
St. Maria Goretti 60, McDonogh School 49
Thomas Johnson 90, Damascus 54
Towson 72, Sparrows Point 53
Urbana 65, Frederick 54
Walter Johnson 61, Poolesville 52
Western STES 66, Patapsco 61
Westlake 63, Patuxent 48
Williamsport 82, Catoctin 54
Winston Churchill 67, Wootton 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 50, Northwood 36
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 60
Baltimore Chesapeake 82, Carver Arts & Tech 20
Bethesda 64, Gaithersburg 41
Bryn Mawr 40, Concordia Prep 25
Bullis 78, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 46
C. H. Flowers 64, DuVal 12
Centennial 57, Long Reach 49
Clarksburg 72, Watkins Mill 46
Fairmont Heights 59, Digital Harbor 19
Francis Scott Key 61, Century 44
Glenelg CS 53, St. Mary’s 36
Good Counsel 63, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 59
Great Mills 60, Thomas Stone 7
Harwood Southern 48, Annapolis 46
Heritage Academy 72, Mt. Airy Christian 63
Howard 65, Mt. Hebron 42
Joppatowne 41, Havre de Grace 37
Kenwood 60, Owings Mills 11
Liberty 51, Winters Mill 47
Linganore 65, North Hagerstown 38
Loch Raven 51, Overlea 19
Milford Mill 57, Perry Hall 53
Mt. De Sales Academy 62, Annapolis Area Christian 28
North Point 43, Calvert 29
Northeast – AA 55, North County 49
Northwest – Mtg 53, Seneca Valley 47
Oakdale 59, Boonsboro 37
Oakland Mills 56, Wilde Lake 14
Old Mill 64, Meade 53
Paint Branch 64, Hubie Blake 22
Park School 57, Key 29
Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Glen Burnie 34
Patapsco 63, Western STES 29
Poolesville 70, Walter Johnson 66, OT
Randallstown 55, New Town 19
Severna Park 45, Arundel 33
Sherwood 53, Magruder 24
South River 50, Broadneck 36
St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 41
St. Charles 65, Chopticon 56
Thomas Johnson 59, Damascus 37
Tuscarora 51, South Hagerstown 16
Walkersville 43, Smithsburg 33
Walt Whitman 67, Springbrook 15
Westlake 74, Patuxent 37
Westminster 46, Manchester Valley 32
Williamsport 44, Catoctin 42
Winston Churchill 73, Wootton 28
She Got Game International Classic=
Coppin Academy 49, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 37
Delray American Heritage, Fla. 68, Rock Creek Christian Academy 64
New Hope Academy 93, West Oaks, Fla. 27
Reservoir 61, Canarsie, N.Y. 20
Riverdale Baptist 51, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 50
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, Va. 55, Surrattsville 39
Western 79, William Monroe, Va. 73
