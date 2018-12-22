Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 93, Amelia Academy 77

Chantilly 78, Annandale 64

Charlottesville 58, Monticello 40

Chilhowie 64, Marion 51

Christiansburg 74, Floyd County 64

Covington 62, Eastern Montgomery 34

Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop Ireton 45

East Rockingham 75, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26

Edison 61, Laurel, Md. 49

Elizabethton, Tenn. 62, Union 53

Fairfax 57, Langley 36

Fort Chiswell 70, Rural Retreat 15

Franklin 67, Altavista 63, 2OT

GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 40

Gate City 88, Science Hill, Tenn. 73

George Wythe-Wytheville 91, Tazewell 61

Grayson County 62, Galax 34

Great Bridge 62, Asheville Christian, N.C. 38

Gretna 61, Tunstall 46

Harrisonburg 56, Fort Defiance 25

Hayfield 53, James Robinson 48

Imhotep Charter, Pa. 70, Oak Hill Academy 60

Lake Braddock 87, James Madison 65

Liberty-Bealeton 53, Sherando 39

Louisa 100, Fluvanna 62

Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 61

Manchester 65, Mills Godwin 62

Martinsville 59, Bassett 46

McLean 61, Mount Vernon 34

Middleburg Academy 98, National Collegiate, D.C. 55

Millbrook 55, Fauquier 51

Oakton 52, Yorktown 49

Orange County 67, Madison County 43

Page County 65, Luray 32

Patriot 54, George Marshall 48

Princeton, W.Va. 66, Graham 52

Richlands 71, Twin Valley 64

Riverheads 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51

Rye Cove 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44

South Lakes 60, Westfield 42

St. Annes-Belfield 66, Bishop Sullivan 42

St. John’s, D.C. 74, W.T. Woodson 43

Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 48

Stone Bridge 57, Spotswood 54

Stuarts Draft 100, Buffalo Gap 67

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 67, Kecoughtan 62

Tuscarora 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 64

Warren County 70, James Wood 49

Waynesboro 55, Turner Ashby 41

West Springfield 62, Herndon 60

William Fleming 71, William Byrd 63

2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Roads 48

First Colonial 71, Fuqua School 31

Indian River 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 52

Tallwood 56, Carmel 53

Blue Devil Holiday Showcase=

Varina 77, Lloyd Bird 58

Bobcat Classic=

Sagemont, Fla. 71, Carlisle 54

Carolina Forest Panther Classic=

Handley 49, Carvers Bay, S.C. 38

City Of Palms Classic=

Olive Branch, Miss. 74, Paul VI 72

Crown Town Classic Tournament=

Va. Episcopal 46, Hickory, N.C. 44

Emerald Coast 16=

Sophie B. Wright, La. 54, John Marshall 53

Wheeler, Ga. 72, Bishop O’Connell 56

Glen Allen Invitational=

Glen Allen 62, Powhatan 42

Matoaca 74, Midlothian 48

Goochland Holiday Invitational=

Broadway 53, Goochland 40

King William 69, Buckingham County 61

KSA Holiday Classic=

Consolation=

Montour, Pa. 67, Auburn 42

Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Holiday Classic=

Rock Ridge 61, Franklin, Ohio 42

Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Central Virginia Home School 62, Hampton Christian 46

Isle of Wight Academy 53, Southampton Academy 40

Semifinal=

Peninsula Catholic 81, Greenbrier Christian 62

Walsingham Academy 73, Veritas 29

Times dispatch Invitational=

3rd Place=

Highland Springs 86, Armstrong 78

5th Place=

Trinity Episcopal 70, Douglas Freeman 67

7th Place=

George Wythe-Richmond 62, St. Christopher’s 57

Championship=

Collegiate-Richmond 63, Huguenot 43

Westchester Country Day School Tournament=

Carrboro, N.C. 68, Woodberry Forest 64, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

J.I. Burton vs. Honaker, ppd.

Lebanon vs. Abingdon, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 63, Bland County 45

Carlisle 62, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 18

Chantilly 49, Annandale 44

Charlottesville 61, Monticello 31

Chilhowie 47, Marion 43

E.C. Glass 45, Nelson County 39

East Rockingham 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 25

Eastern Montgomery 32, James River-Buchanan 23

Fluvanna 59, Louisa 39

Fort Defiance 49, Harrisonburg 34

GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 38

Galax 39, Grayson County 18

Handley 47, Kettle Run 24

James Madison 48, Lake Braddock 38

James Robinson 50, Hayfield 45

James Wood 61, Warren County 14

King’s Fork 66, Norcom 57

Lebanon 53, Sullivan South, Tenn. 42

Lord Botetourt 83, Abingdon 68

Madison County 44, Orange County 42

Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 53

Martinsville 56, Bassett 29

Millbrook 55, Fauquier 18

Oakton 39, Yorktown 31

Page County 60, Luray 49

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 66, Rye Cove 37

Paul VI 60, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 15

Potomac 75, Mountain View 60

Radford 63, Alleghany 52

Richlands 46, Twin Valley 32

Riverheads 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44

Rural Retreat 47, Fort Chiswell 43

Science Hill, Tenn. 56, Gate City 20

Sherando 34, Liberty-Bealeton 26

South County 62, Langley 50

South Lakes 66, Westfield 39

Strasburg 43, Moorefield, W.Va. 40

Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 55

Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 39

Tuscarora 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 51

Union 54, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37

West Potomac 59, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 45

West Springfield 47, Herndon 29

William Fleming 59, William Byrd 52

Woodrow Wilson 53, Churchland 33

2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Bishop Sullivan 49, Veritas Christian Academy 45

Indian River 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 35

Bobcat Classic=

Freedom (South Riding) 59, Math And Science School At Garinger, N.C. 26

Crescom Invitational=

Bishop O’Connell 76, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 44

Heritage Holiday Tournament=

Ridgeview 63, Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 56

Smoky Mountain Classic=

Central Wise 47, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 41

George Wythe-Wytheville 51, South Doyle, Tenn. 30

Paris, Ky. 51, Eastside 43

Times dispatch Invitational=

3rd Place=

Highland Springs 63, Cosby 52

5th Place=

Varina 51, Hanover 46

7th Place=

Steward School 50, Hermitage 38

Championship=

Trinity Episcopal 87, Monacan 55

YC Winborn Tournament=

Fort Mill, S.C. 41, Virginia High 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

J.I. Burton vs. John Battle, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

