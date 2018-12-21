Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 76, Good Counsel 65

Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Pikesville 61

Baltimore Poly 68, St. Maria Goretti 61

Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 75, Patterson 71

Boys Latin 72, Carver Vo- Tech 24

Broadneck 67, Annapolis 66

Bullis 55, St. Albans, D.C. 52

Columbia Academy, Tenn. 80, Capitol Christian Academy 72

Coppin Academy 61, La Plata 39

Crossland 53, Fairmont Heights 49

Dematha 85, Bishop Ireton, Va. 45

Dulaney 87, Franklin 53

Dunbar, D.C. 66, Bladensburg 61

Edison, Va. 61, Laurel 49

Frederick Douglass 77, Central 49

Georgetown Prep 61, Pallotti 56

Glen Burnie 55, Northeast – AA 53

Gonzaga College, D.C. 90, St. Mary’s Ryken 57

Harwood Southern 78, Arundel 56

Kenwood 29, Hereford 26

Loyola 53, Calvert Hall College 33

Manchester Valley 53, Francis Scott Key 41

Meade 56, North County 36

Middletown 57, Walkersville 38

Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, St. Frances 63

New Town 92, Western STES 41

Oakdale 95, Catoctin 63

Oakland Mills 59, Hammond 38

Old Mill 72, Pasadena Chesapeake 37

Oxon Hill 69, Largo 45

Severna Park 61, South River 57, OT

South Hagerstown 64, Spring Mills, W.Va. 61

St. John’s Catholic Prep 44, Indian Creek 41

Tuscarora 74, North Hagerstown 72

Williamsport 74, Smithsburg 51

Woodlawn 71, Milford Mill 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Potomac vs. Surrattsville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 63, Hampshire, W.Va. 37

Baltimore Douglass 64, Central 32

Bishop McNamara 71, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 50

Broadneck 51, Annapolis 46

Francis Scott Key 44, Manchester Valley 40

Franklin 58, Dulaney 57

Hereford 74, Kenwood 18

Loch Raven 58, Towson 37

Mt. Carmel 75, Perry Hall 28

Mt. De Sales Academy 55, Liberty 27

National Christian Academy 65, Pallotti 46

North County 59, Meade 39

Northeast – AA 57, Glen Burnie 36

Oakland Southern 50, East Hardy, W.Va. 6

Old Mill 77, Pasadena Chesapeake 50

Oxon Hill 69, Largo 45

Paul VI, Va. 60, Capitol Christian Academy 15

Pikesville 85, Baltimore Chesapeake 40

Preston, W.Va. 69, Fort Hill 38

Randallstown 49, Patapsco 18

Reservoir 72, Severn 29

Rock Creek Christian Academy 70, Carolina Prep, N.C. 54

Smithsburg 40, Williamsport 36

South River 33, Severna Park 28

Spring Mills, W.Va. 63, South Hagerstown 26

St. John’s Catholic Prep 77, Gerstell Academy 21

St. Mary’s 60, Kent Island 36

St. Mary’s Ryken 57, Holy Cross 50

Westminster 61, Century 29

Tournament of Champions=

Clare Droesch=

Grandview, Colo. 45, Riverdale Baptist 43

Miami Country Day, Fla. 61, New Hope Academy 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

