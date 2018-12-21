Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 76, Good Counsel 65
Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Pikesville 61
Baltimore Poly 68, St. Maria Goretti 61
Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 75, Patterson 71
Boys Latin 72, Carver Vo- Tech 24
Broadneck 67, Annapolis 66
Bullis 55, St. Albans, D.C. 52
Columbia Academy, Tenn. 80, Capitol Christian Academy 72
Coppin Academy 61, La Plata 39
Crossland 53, Fairmont Heights 49
Dematha 85, Bishop Ireton, Va. 45
Dulaney 87, Franklin 53
Dunbar, D.C. 66, Bladensburg 61
Edison, Va. 61, Laurel 49
Frederick Douglass 77, Central 49
Georgetown Prep 61, Pallotti 56
Glen Burnie 55, Northeast – AA 53
Gonzaga College, D.C. 90, St. Mary’s Ryken 57
Harwood Southern 78, Arundel 56
Kenwood 29, Hereford 26
Loyola 53, Calvert Hall College 33
Manchester Valley 53, Francis Scott Key 41
Meade 56, North County 36
Middletown 57, Walkersville 38
Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, St. Frances 63
New Town 92, Western STES 41
Oakdale 95, Catoctin 63
Oakland Mills 59, Hammond 38
Old Mill 72, Pasadena Chesapeake 37
Oxon Hill 69, Largo 45
Severna Park 61, South River 57, OT
South Hagerstown 64, Spring Mills, W.Va. 61
St. John’s Catholic Prep 44, Indian Creek 41
Tuscarora 74, North Hagerstown 72
Williamsport 74, Smithsburg 51
Woodlawn 71, Milford Mill 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potomac vs. Surrattsville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 63, Hampshire, W.Va. 37
Baltimore Douglass 64, Central 32
Bishop McNamara 71, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 50
Broadneck 51, Annapolis 46
Francis Scott Key 44, Manchester Valley 40
Franklin 58, Dulaney 57
Hereford 74, Kenwood 18
Loch Raven 58, Towson 37
Mt. Carmel 75, Perry Hall 28
Mt. De Sales Academy 55, Liberty 27
National Christian Academy 65, Pallotti 46
North County 59, Meade 39
Northeast – AA 57, Glen Burnie 36
Oakland Southern 50, East Hardy, W.Va. 6
Old Mill 77, Pasadena Chesapeake 50
Oxon Hill 69, Largo 45
Paul VI, Va. 60, Capitol Christian Academy 15
Pikesville 85, Baltimore Chesapeake 40
Preston, W.Va. 69, Fort Hill 38
Randallstown 49, Patapsco 18
Reservoir 72, Severn 29
Rock Creek Christian Academy 70, Carolina Prep, N.C. 54
Smithsburg 40, Williamsport 36
South River 33, Severna Park 28
Spring Mills, W.Va. 63, South Hagerstown 26
St. John’s Catholic Prep 77, Gerstell Academy 21
St. Mary’s 60, Kent Island 36
St. Mary’s Ryken 57, Holy Cross 50
Westminster 61, Century 29
Tournament of Champions=
Clare Droesch=
Grandview, Colo. 45, Riverdale Baptist 43
Miami Country Day, Fla. 61, New Hope Academy 60
