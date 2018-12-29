Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 57, West Springfield 53

Baltimore Douglass, Md. 56, Loudoun County 53

Brewster Academy, N.H. 57, Va. Episcopal 44

Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Collegiate-Richmond 40

Craig County 53, Montcalm, W.Va. 50

First Colonial 57, Hickory 54

GW-Danville 64, Staunton River 44

George Marshall 49, Briar Woods 46

Grayson County 67, Carroll County 48

Green Run 105, Lake Braddock 93

Hayfield 70, Washington-Lee 65

Holston 64, Twin Springs 42

Landon, Md. 71, West Potomac 60

Liberty-Bedford 49, Appomattox 38

Manassas Park 60, Park View-Sterling 40

McLean 61, Pinellas Park, Fla. 41

Narrows 56, Giles 52

Ocean Lakes 66, Fuqua School 57

Oscar Smith 76, Bayside 50

Parry McCluer 32, Riverheads 29

Paul VI 88, Liberty, Nev. 61

Ridgeview Christian 53, Temple Christian 51

Roanoke Valley Christian 76, Eastern Montgomery 45

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 63, Granby 59

Steward School 73, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 34

Steward School 80, Washington Latin, D.C. 46

TPLS Christian 71, Coppin Academy, Md. 59

Wakefield Country Day 70, Stone Bridge 69

William Monroe 57, TJ-Alexandria 44

Arby’s Classic=

Gate City 71, Greeneville, Tenn. 58

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Miller School 61, Gerstell Academy, Md. 32

Potomac School 43, Benedictine 37

Trinity Episcopal 72, Walsingham Academy 59

Bethlehem Freedom Tournament=

Championship=

Bethlehem Freedom, Pa. 53, W.T. Woodson 50

Clover Hill Holiday Hoops=

Clover Hill 57, Amelia Academy 54

Clover Hill Tournament=

Louisa 67, Banner Christian 40

Crossover Christmas Showcase=

Kellam 67, Norcom 48

Cumberland Tournament=

3rd Place=

Monticello 44, Nottoway 34

Championship=

Cumberland 52, Prince Edward County 42

Cyclone Classic=

Eastern View 77, Orange County 64

Massaponax 47, Stafford 45

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Albemarle 68, Brooke Point 51

Western Albemarle 68, Charlottesville 61

Douglas Freeman Tournament=

Douglas Freeman 58, James River-Midlothian 56

Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=

Fairfax 61, Chantilly 48

Herndon 64, Halifax County 54

Oakton 55, Battlefield 47

Woodbridge 74, Brentsville 27

Falls Church Tournament=

Centreville 77, Freedom (South Riding) 71

Dominion 72, George Mason 70

Falls Church 54, Mountain View 38

First community bank Tournament=

Fort Chiswell 77, Marion 57

Galax 53, Alleghany County, N.C. 46

George Wythe-Richmond 58, Pulaski County 52

Radford 64, Graham 42

Gazzette-Virginian Tournament=

Bluestone 43, Gretna 42

Glory Days Tournament=

John Champe 74, Mills Godwin 69

Governors Challenge=

Forest Park 67, Cambridge/SD, Md. 60

Gaithersburg, Md. 65, Potomac 55

Highland-Warrenton 57, Eagle Academy For Young Men, N.Y. 45

Osbourn Park 69, Pocomoke, Md. 45

Patriot 88, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 65

Grand Home Furnishings Classic=

Consolation Quarterfinal=

Lebanon 52, Rye Cove 23

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=

Eastside 83, Richlands 57

Semifinal=

Central Wise 68, J.I. Burton 59

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Deep Run 73, Thomas Dale 69

Monacan 72, T.C. Williams 59

Pikesville, Md. 62, Hermitage 57

Championship=

Henrico 65, Atlee 53

James Monroe Tournament=

Colgan 65, Essex 46

Courtland 60, James Monroe 50

King George 87, Spotsylvania 71

North Stafford 80, Armstrong 68

James Wood Tournament=

Harrisonburg 77, James Wood 31

Jefferson Holiday Mixer=

Jefferson, W.Va. 63, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 55, OT

Tuscarora 79, Washington, W.Va. 60

K-guard Holiday Classic=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lord Botetourt 70, Floyd County 67

Salem 83, Hidden Valley 52

Semifinal=

Cave Spring 63, Broadway 58

William Fleming 56, Jefferson Forest 49

Kings fork Tournament=

Lakeland 59, King’s Fork 49

Nansemond River 77, Smithfield 56

KSA Tournament=

Bayside 40, Langley 38

Lafayette Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lafayette 66, Heritage-Newport News 54

Third Place=

Chancellor 91, Williamsburg Christian Academy 78

Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=

Caroline 78, Lee-Davis 77

Colonial Heights 50, Cosby 46

Mt Vernon Tournament=

Christ Chapel Academy 65, Mount Vernon 53

St. John Paul the Great 58, Osbourn 44

Northside Invitational Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Blacksburg 61, Chatham 44

Franklin County 42, William Byrd 41

Semifinal=

North Cross 67, Roanoke Catholic 56

Northside 67, Rockbridge County 42

Pasquotank Tournament=

Currituck County, N.C. 69, Gateway Christian 55

Skip Fowler Memorial Tournament=

Spring Mills, W.Va. 52, Woodstock Central 46

Tabb Tournament=

Championship=

Tabb 70, Poquoson 42

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic Tournament=

Landstown 67, Deltona, Fla. 51

Tri-City Holiday Classic=

Carmel 65, Freedom (Woodbridge) 61

Petersburg 58, St. Christopher’s 37

Prince George 55, Hopewell 53, OT

TJ-Richmond 64, Salem-Va. Beach 47

Trinity Christian Invitational=

Seton School 71, Norfolk Collegiate 66

Wakefield Tournament=

Flint Hill 80, South County 56

Wheeler Tournament of Champions=

Grayson, Ga. 71, John Marshall 54

York Classic=

York 43, Mathews 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 38, Cumberland 33

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, Menchville 44

Calvert, Md. 51, Osbourn 41

Central Virginia Home School 53, St. Gertrude 46, OT

Christiansburg 61, William Byrd 29

Halifax Academy, N.C. 49, Southampton Academy 43

Honaker 63, Ridgeview 55

King George 56, Chopticon, Md. 34

Lloyd Bird 53, Highland Springs 51

Magna Vista 51, Liberty Christian 31

Montcalm, W.Va. 46, Craig County 36

Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Perquimans, N.C. 28

Parry McCluer 54, Central Wise 53

Rockingham County, N.C. 48, Carlisle 28

Rural Retreat 45, Graham 40

Stafford 65, Patriot 49

State Line 41, Marion 28

Staunton River 37, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Steward School 54, Fredericksburg Homeschool 38

T.C. Williams 57, Pikesville, Md. 45

Temple Christian 37, Ridgeview Christian 30

Trinity Episcopal 65, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45

Tuscarora 65, Herndon 43

Twin Springs 56, Holston 32

Union 70, Sullivan East, Tenn. 59

William Fleming 91, Roanoke Catholic 34

Woodstock Central 63, Hedgesville, W.Va. 47

Boo Williams Christmas Classic=

Black Bracket=

Bayside 36, Salem-Va. Beach 28

Landstown 44, Midlothian 36

Blue Bracket=

Atlee 51, Churchland 46

Bishop Sullivan 38, St. John Paul the Great 36

Bronze Bracket=

Ocean Lakes 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48

St. Annes-Belfield 50, Bethel 48, OT

Woodrow Wilson 52, Chancellor 40

Gold Bracket=

Princess Anne 57, Lake Taylor 47

Red Bracket=

Kecoughtan 43, Norfolk Academy 37

Middleburg Academy 57, Armstrong 46

Silver Bracket=

Norview 56, Hampton 44

Clover Hill Tournament=

Collegiate-Richmond 54, Clover Hill 32

Matoaca 67, Banner Christian 19

Cyclone Classic=

Louisa 53, Orange County 44

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

William Monroe 75, Brooke Point 57

Semifinal=

Charlottesville 59, Western Albemarle 52

Harrisonburg 41, Deep Run 40

Douglas Freeman Tournament=

Patrick Henry-Ashland 52, Powhatan 41

Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=

Chantilly 50, George Mason 30

Flint Hill 53, Langley 46

Falls Church Tournament=

Dominion 57, Potomac School 53

Lou. Eastern, Ky. 40, Gar-Field 28

West Potomac 71, Baker, N.Y. 29

Galax Tournament=

5th Place=

Galax 43, Salem 41

7th Place=

Alleghany County, N.C. 53, Grayson County 44

Championship=

Pulaski County 48, Mount Airy, N.C. 44

Halifax Tournament=

Person, N.C. 45, Halifax County 36

Knights Winter Classic=

Abingdon 58, Floyd County 35

Lord Botetourt 58, Brookville 35

Lafayette Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lafayette 38, Mathews 15

Third Place=

TJ-Richmond 29, Essex 27

Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=

King William 52, North Stafford 45

Lee-Davis 47, Colonial Heights 40

Manassas Park Tournament=

Brentsville 36, Handley 35

Forest Park 44, C.D. Hylton 38

Manassas Park 40, Spotsylvania 39

Rappahannock County 59, Kettle Run 34

Oakton Tournament=

Colgan 59, Centreville 54

Oakton 47, Mills Godwin 37

Park View Tournament=

Seton School 65, Park View-Sterling 35

Rock Ridge Holiday Tournament=

South County 63, Briar Woods 52

W.T. Woodson 48, Liberty-Bedford 21

Yorktown 63, Rock Ridge 49

Thomas Dale Tournament=

Glen Allen 51, Nansemond River 45

Manchester 56, Riverbend 49

Thomas Dale 50, James River-Midlothian 42

West Springfield 50, Massaponax 39

Title IX Classic=

Highland-Warrenton 60, Legacy Charter, S.C. 56

Westfield Tournament=

Battlefield 64, Hayfield 57

South Lakes 48, TJ-Alexandria 43

Westfield 42, Blacksburg 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

