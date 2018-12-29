Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 57, West Springfield 53
Baltimore Douglass, Md. 56, Loudoun County 53
Brewster Academy, N.H. 57, Va. Episcopal 44
Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Collegiate-Richmond 40
Craig County 53, Montcalm, W.Va. 50
First Colonial 57, Hickory 54
GW-Danville 64, Staunton River 44
George Marshall 49, Briar Woods 46
Grayson County 67, Carroll County 48
Green Run 105, Lake Braddock 93
Hayfield 70, Washington-Lee 65
Holston 64, Twin Springs 42
Landon, Md. 71, West Potomac 60
Liberty-Bedford 49, Appomattox 38
Manassas Park 60, Park View-Sterling 40
McLean 61, Pinellas Park, Fla. 41
Narrows 56, Giles 52
Ocean Lakes 66, Fuqua School 57
Oscar Smith 76, Bayside 50
Parry McCluer 32, Riverheads 29
Paul VI 88, Liberty, Nev. 61
Ridgeview Christian 53, Temple Christian 51
Roanoke Valley Christian 76, Eastern Montgomery 45
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 63, Granby 59
Steward School 73, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 34
Steward School 80, Washington Latin, D.C. 46
TPLS Christian 71, Coppin Academy, Md. 59
Wakefield Country Day 70, Stone Bridge 69
William Monroe 57, TJ-Alexandria 44
Arby’s Classic=
Gate City 71, Greeneville, Tenn. 58
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Miller School 61, Gerstell Academy, Md. 32
Potomac School 43, Benedictine 37
Trinity Episcopal 72, Walsingham Academy 59
Bethlehem Freedom Tournament=
Championship=
Bethlehem Freedom, Pa. 53, W.T. Woodson 50
Clover Hill Holiday Hoops=
Clover Hill 57, Amelia Academy 54
Clover Hill Tournament=
Louisa 67, Banner Christian 40
Crossover Christmas Showcase=
Kellam 67, Norcom 48
Cumberland Tournament=
3rd Place=
Monticello 44, Nottoway 34
Championship=
Cumberland 52, Prince Edward County 42
Cyclone Classic=
Eastern View 77, Orange County 64
Massaponax 47, Stafford 45
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Albemarle 68, Brooke Point 51
Western Albemarle 68, Charlottesville 61
Douglas Freeman Tournament=
Douglas Freeman 58, James River-Midlothian 56
Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=
Fairfax 61, Chantilly 48
Herndon 64, Halifax County 54
Oakton 55, Battlefield 47
Woodbridge 74, Brentsville 27
Falls Church Tournament=
Centreville 77, Freedom (South Riding) 71
Dominion 72, George Mason 70
Falls Church 54, Mountain View 38
First community bank Tournament=
Fort Chiswell 77, Marion 57
Galax 53, Alleghany County, N.C. 46
George Wythe-Richmond 58, Pulaski County 52
Radford 64, Graham 42
Gazzette-Virginian Tournament=
Bluestone 43, Gretna 42
Glory Days Tournament=
Green Run 105, Lake Braddock 93
John Champe 74, Mills Godwin 69
Governors Challenge=
Forest Park 67, Cambridge/SD, Md. 60
Gaithersburg, Md. 65, Potomac 55
Highland-Warrenton 57, Eagle Academy For Young Men, N.Y. 45
Osbourn Park 69, Pocomoke, Md. 45
Patriot 88, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 65
Grand Home Furnishings Classic=
Consolation Quarterfinal=
Lebanon 52, Rye Cove 23
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=
Eastside 83, Richlands 57
Semifinal=
Central Wise 68, J.I. Burton 59
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Deep Run 73, Thomas Dale 69
Monacan 72, T.C. Williams 59
Pikesville, Md. 62, Hermitage 57
Championship=
Henrico 65, Atlee 53
James Monroe Tournament=
Colgan 65, Essex 46
Courtland 60, James Monroe 50
King George 87, Spotsylvania 71
North Stafford 80, Armstrong 68
James Wood Tournament=
Harrisonburg 77, James Wood 31
Jefferson Holiday Mixer=
Jefferson, W.Va. 63, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 55, OT
Tuscarora 79, Washington, W.Va. 60
K-guard Holiday Classic=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lord Botetourt 70, Floyd County 67
Salem 83, Hidden Valley 52
Semifinal=
Cave Spring 63, Broadway 58
William Fleming 56, Jefferson Forest 49
Kings fork Tournament=
Lakeland 59, King’s Fork 49
Nansemond River 77, Smithfield 56
KSA Tournament=
Bayside 40, Langley 38
Lafayette Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Lafayette 66, Heritage-Newport News 54
Third Place=
Chancellor 91, Williamsburg Christian Academy 78
Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=
Caroline 78, Lee-Davis 77
Colonial Heights 50, Cosby 46
Mt Vernon Tournament=
Christ Chapel Academy 65, Mount Vernon 53
St. John Paul the Great 58, Osbourn 44
Northside Invitational Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Blacksburg 61, Chatham 44
Franklin County 42, William Byrd 41
Semifinal=
North Cross 67, Roanoke Catholic 56
Northside 67, Rockbridge County 42
Pasquotank Tournament=
Currituck County, N.C. 69, Gateway Christian 55
Skip Fowler Memorial Tournament=
Spring Mills, W.Va. 52, Woodstock Central 46
Tabb Tournament=
Championship=
Tabb 70, Poquoson 42
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic Tournament=
Landstown 67, Deltona, Fla. 51
Tri-City Holiday Classic=
Carmel 65, Freedom (Woodbridge) 61
Petersburg 58, St. Christopher’s 37
Prince George 55, Hopewell 53, OT
TJ-Richmond 64, Salem-Va. Beach 47
Trinity Christian Invitational=
Seton School 71, Norfolk Collegiate 66
Wakefield Tournament=
Flint Hill 80, South County 56
Wheeler Tournament of Champions=
Grayson, Ga. 71, John Marshall 54
York Classic=
York 43, Mathews 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 38, Cumberland 33
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, Menchville 44
Calvert, Md. 51, Osbourn 41
Central Virginia Home School 53, St. Gertrude 46, OT
Christiansburg 61, William Byrd 29
Halifax Academy, N.C. 49, Southampton Academy 43
Honaker 63, Ridgeview 55
King George 56, Chopticon, Md. 34
Lloyd Bird 53, Highland Springs 51
Magna Vista 51, Liberty Christian 31
Montcalm, W.Va. 46, Craig County 36
Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Perquimans, N.C. 28
Parry McCluer 54, Central Wise 53
Rockingham County, N.C. 48, Carlisle 28
Rural Retreat 45, Graham 40
Stafford 65, Patriot 49
State Line 41, Marion 28
Staunton River 37, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Steward School 54, Fredericksburg Homeschool 38
T.C. Williams 57, Pikesville, Md. 45
Temple Christian 37, Ridgeview Christian 30
Trinity Episcopal 65, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45
Tuscarora 65, Herndon 43
Twin Springs 56, Holston 32
Union 70, Sullivan East, Tenn. 59
William Fleming 91, Roanoke Catholic 34
Woodstock Central 63, Hedgesville, W.Va. 47
Boo Williams Christmas Classic=
Black Bracket=
Bayside 36, Salem-Va. Beach 28
Landstown 44, Midlothian 36
Blue Bracket=
Atlee 51, Churchland 46
Bishop Sullivan 38, St. John Paul the Great 36
Bronze Bracket=
Ocean Lakes 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48
St. Annes-Belfield 50, Bethel 48, OT
Woodrow Wilson 52, Chancellor 40
Gold Bracket=
Princess Anne 57, Lake Taylor 47
Red Bracket=
Kecoughtan 43, Norfolk Academy 37
Middleburg Academy 57, Armstrong 46
Silver Bracket=
Norview 56, Hampton 44
Clover Hill Tournament=
Collegiate-Richmond 54, Clover Hill 32
Matoaca 67, Banner Christian 19
Cyclone Classic=
Louisa 53, Orange County 44
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
William Monroe 75, Brooke Point 57
Semifinal=
Charlottesville 59, Western Albemarle 52
Harrisonburg 41, Deep Run 40
Douglas Freeman Tournament=
Patrick Henry-Ashland 52, Powhatan 41
Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=
Chantilly 50, George Mason 30
Flint Hill 53, Langley 46
Falls Church Tournament=
Dominion 57, Potomac School 53
Lou. Eastern, Ky. 40, Gar-Field 28
West Potomac 71, Baker, N.Y. 29
Galax Tournament=
5th Place=
Galax 43, Salem 41
7th Place=
Alleghany County, N.C. 53, Grayson County 44
Championship=
Pulaski County 48, Mount Airy, N.C. 44
Halifax Tournament=
Person, N.C. 45, Halifax County 36
Knights Winter Classic=
Abingdon 58, Floyd County 35
Lord Botetourt 58, Brookville 35
Lafayette Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Lafayette 38, Mathews 15
Third Place=
TJ-Richmond 29, Essex 27
Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=
King William 52, North Stafford 45
Lee-Davis 47, Colonial Heights 40
Manassas Park Tournament=
Brentsville 36, Handley 35
Forest Park 44, C.D. Hylton 38
Manassas Park 40, Spotsylvania 39
Rappahannock County 59, Kettle Run 34
Oakton Tournament=
Colgan 59, Centreville 54
Oakton 47, Mills Godwin 37
Park View Tournament=
Seton School 65, Park View-Sterling 35
Rock Ridge Holiday Tournament=
South County 63, Briar Woods 52
W.T. Woodson 48, Liberty-Bedford 21
Yorktown 63, Rock Ridge 49
Thomas Dale Tournament=
Glen Allen 51, Nansemond River 45
Manchester 56, Riverbend 49
Thomas Dale 50, James River-Midlothian 42
West Springfield 50, Massaponax 39
Title IX Classic=
Highland-Warrenton 60, Legacy Charter, S.C. 56
Westfield Tournament=
Battlefield 64, Hayfield 57
South Lakes 48, TJ-Alexandria 43
Westfield 42, Blacksburg 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
