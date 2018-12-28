Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted WR Malachi Dupre and DT Pasoni Tasini from the practice squad. Released CBs Leonard Johnson and Deatrick Nichols.

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Blake Jackson from the practice squad. Placed LB Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve. Signed LB Aaron Wallace and CB Horace Richardson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Rolan Milligan.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Texas (AHL). Activated D Connor Carrick from injured reserve. Placed F Jason Dickinson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 22 and F Martin Hanzal on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 23. Recalled C Roope Hintz from Texas.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Lias Andersson to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Zach Sanford to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Cole Schneider one game for his actions in a Dec. 27 game at Bridgeport.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa’s Mike McKee one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 27 game against Wichita. Suspended Fort Wayne’s Justin Hodgman two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 27 game against Kalamzoo.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Jonathan Campbell from Chicago for its natural fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.