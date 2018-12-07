Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 7, 2018 3:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Billy McMillon manager of Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Mike Reinold senior medical advisor. Promoted Brian Ball to athletic trainer, Brett Walker to physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer and James Kruk to assistant athletic trainer.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin on a six-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Placed G Amini Silatolu on injured reserve.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Waived TE Clive Walford. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract. Released DE Jarvis Jenkins.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides will not return for the 2019 season.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary F Ryan Lomberg one a game for instigating in the final five minutes of a Dec. 6 game with Minnesota. Fined Calgary coach Bill Peters $10,000 as a result of Lomberg’s automatic suspension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa F Kyle Rau two games for an elbowing incident in a Dec. 5 game against Chicago.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed RW Matt Berry to a professional tryout.

SOCCER
Majpor League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced an affiliation agreement with Forward Madison FC (USL).

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY FC — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha to pursue an opportunity with Vancouver (MLS).

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Treiston Burnette defensive coordinator.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Geoff Collins football coach.

KANSAS — Suspended RB Pooka Williams after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus