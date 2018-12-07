Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Billy McMillon manager of Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Mike Reinold senior medical advisor. Promoted Brian Ball to athletic trainer, Brett Walker to physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer and James Kruk to assistant athletic trainer.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin on a six-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Placed G Amini Silatolu on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Waived TE Clive Walford. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract. Released DE Jarvis Jenkins.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides will not return for the 2019 season.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Calgary F Ryan Lomberg one a game for instigating in the final five minutes of a Dec. 6 game with Minnesota. Fined Calgary coach Bill Peters $10,000 as a result of Lomberg’s automatic suspension.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Iowa F Kyle Rau two games for an elbowing incident in a Dec. 5 game against Chicago.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed RW Matt Berry to a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|Majpor League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced an affiliation agreement with Forward Madison FC (USL).
OTTAWA FURY FC — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha to pursue an opportunity with Vancouver (MLS).
BARTON — Named Treiston Burnette defensive coordinator.
GEORGIA TECH — Named Geoff Collins football coach.
KANSAS — Suspended RB Pooka Williams after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.
