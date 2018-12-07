Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Billy McMillon manager of Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Mike Reinold senior medical advisor. Promoted Brian Ball to athletic trainer, Brett Walker to physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer and James Kruk to assistant athletic trainer.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin on a six-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Placed G Amini Silatolu on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Waived TE Clive Walford. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract. Released DE Jarvis Jenkins.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides will not return for the 2019 season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary F Ryan Lomberg one a game for instigating in the final five minutes of a Dec. 6 game with Minnesota. Fined Calgary coach Bill Peters $10,000 as a result of Lomberg’s automatic suspension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa F Kyle Rau two games for an elbowing incident in a Dec. 5 game against Chicago.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed RW Matt Berry to a professional tryout.

SOCCER Majpor League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced an affiliation agreement with Forward Madison FC (USL).

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY FC — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha to pursue an opportunity with Vancouver (MLS).

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Treiston Burnette defensive coordinator.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Geoff Collins football coach.

KANSAS — Suspended RB Pooka Williams after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

