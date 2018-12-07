Listen Live Sports

Friday's Sports Transactions

December 7, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Billy McMillon manager of Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Mike Reinold senior medical adviser. Promoted Brian Ball to athletic trainer, Brett Walker to physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer and James Kruk to assistant athletic trainer.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Merrill Kelly on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Jared Banner executive director of player development. Promoted Ian Levin to senior director of baseball operations.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Garrett Richards to a two-year contract. Designated INF Carlos Asuaje for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin on a six-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jawun Evans to a two-way contract.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Matthew Dellavedova, F John Henson and 2021 first- and second-round picks from Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired G George Hill and a 2021 second-round pick from Cleveland and F Jason Smith and cash considerations from Washington.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired F Sam Dekker from Cleveland for a 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets LB Darron Lee four games for violating its substance abuse policy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Placed G Amini Silatolu on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Waived TE Clive Walford. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract. Released DE Jarvis Jenkins.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides will not return for the 2019 season.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary D Mark Giordano two games for kneeing, and Calgary F Ryan Lomberg one game for instigating in the final five minutes of a Dec. 6 game. Fined Calgary coach Bill Peters $10,000 as a result of Lomberg’s automatic suspension.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Bunting from Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Riley Barber from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa F Kyle Rau two games for an elbowing incident in a Dec. 5 game against Chicago.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed RW Matt Berry to a professional tryout.

MOTORSPORTS

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY — Promoted Kyle Nelson to director of events.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced an affiliation agreement with Forward Madison FC (USL).

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY FC — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha to pursue an opportunity with Vancouver (MLS).

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Treiston Burnette defensive coordinator.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced thew resignation of football coach Mark Tucker.

DUKE — Announced redshirt senior DT Edgar Cerenord was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be eligible to play in 2019.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Donnie Kirkpatrick offensive coordinator; Steve Shankweiler offensive line coach; Bob Trott defensive coordinator/safeties; Roy Tesh special teams coordinator/bandits; Drew Dudzik outside receivers coach; Jeff Hanson defensive line coach coach; Fontel Mines tight ends/inside receivers/recruiting coordinator; De’Rail Sims running backs coach; Dale Steele director of football administration; and John Williams, Jr. director of strength & conditioning. Retained cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Matt Ring to director of advancement. Named Katie Manns assistant director of development and Eagles Club coordinator.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Geoff Collins football coach.

KANSAS — Suspended RB Pooka Williams after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

LIBERTY — Named Hugh Freeze football coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

