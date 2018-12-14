Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 14, 2018 5:06 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Brandon Hyde manager.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jordy Mercer on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tyler Hill from Detroit for cash considerations.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Jeurys Familia to a three-year contract.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe to the practice squad. Released WR Deontez Alexander from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Kai Forbath. Placed LB Leon Jacobs and OT Josh Walker on injured reserve. Released S Barry Church. Activated OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. Promoted DL Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Waived TE Niles Paul from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DBs Maurice McKnight and Oshane Samuels.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Filip Hronek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Scott Moldenhauer from Tulsa (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Traded G Clint Irwin to Colorado for a 2019 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Sergio Santos using targeted allocation money (TAM).

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Ben Paulsen baseball director of player development.

MINNESOTA — Signed football coach P.J. Fleck to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Signed men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts to a six-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PENN STATE — Announced senior men’s basketball C Satchel Pierce has decided to withdraw from the university.

TUSCULUM — Named Shawn Flanary director of bowling.

WOFFORD — Named Elizabeth Ellis interim women’s lacrosse coach. Named Joel Tyson men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley