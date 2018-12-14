Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Brandon Hyde manager.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jordy Mercer on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tyler Hill from Detroit for cash considerations.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Jeurys Familia to a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe to the practice squad. Released WR Deontez Alexander from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Kai Forbath. Placed LB Leon Jacobs and OT Josh Walker on injured reserve. Released S Barry Church. Activated OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. Promoted DL Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Waived TE Niles Paul from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DBs Maurice McKnight and Oshane Samuels.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Filip Hronek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Scott Moldenhauer from Tulsa (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Traded G Clint Irwin to Colorado for a 2019 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Sergio Santos using targeted allocation money (TAM).

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Ben Paulsen baseball director of player development.

MINNESOTA — Signed football coach P.J. Fleck to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Signed men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts to a six-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PENN STATE — Announced senior men’s basketball C Satchel Pierce has decided to withdraw from the university.

TUSCULUM — Named Shawn Flanary director of bowling.

WOFFORD — Named Elizabeth Ellis interim women’s lacrosse coach. Named Joel Tyson men’s soccer coach.

