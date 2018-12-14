Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston minor league RHP Francisco Lopez-Soto (Lowell-NYP), New York Yankees minor league RHP Alex Mauricio (Staten Island-NYP) and St. Louis minor league RHP Griffin Roberts (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games each, following second violations for a drug of abuse. Suspended Cincinnati minor league C Hunter Oliver (Greenville-Appalachian) and Oakland minor league P Dallas Woolfolk (Arizona Athletics) 50 games each after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Brandon Hyde manager.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jordy Mercer on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tyler Hill from Detroit for cash considerations.

Advertisement

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeurys Familia on a three-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Patrick McGrath to a contract extension. Declined the contract options on 3B Travis Maezes, OF Casey Soltis, and 3B Xavier Turner.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Hunter Dolshun.

FOOTBALL

NFL — Suspended Oakland WR Martavis Bryant indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe to the practice squad. Released WR Deontez Alexander from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Kai Forbath. Placed LB Leon Jacobs and OT Josh Walker on injured reserve. Released S Barry Church. Activated OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. Promoted DL Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Waived TE Niles Paul from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DBs Maurice McKnight and Oshane Samuels.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled RW Denis Gurianov from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Filip Hronek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Scott Moldenhauer from Tulsa (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Gs harlie Millen and Andrew D’Agostini.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Sergio Santos using targeted allocation money (TAM).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Rodney Wallace to a one-year contract. Acquired F Erik Hurtado from Vancouver for a 2020 second-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft and 2012 first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

TORONTO FC — Traded G Clint Irwin to Colorado for a 2019 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Ben Paulsen baseball director of player development.

MINNESOTA — Signed football coach P.J. Fleck to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Signed men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts to a six-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PENN STATE — Announced senior men’s basketball C Satchel Pierce has decided to withdraw from the university.

TUSCULUM — Named Shawn Flanary director of bowling.

WOFFORD — Named Elizabeth Ellis interim women’s lacrosse coach. Named Joel Tyson men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.