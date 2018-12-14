Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 14, 2018 6:59 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston minor league RHP Francisco Lopez-Soto (Lowell-NYP), New York Yankees minor league RHP Alex Mauricio (Staten Island-NYP) and St. Louis minor league RHP Griffin Roberts (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games each, following second violations for a drug of abuse. Suspended Cincinnati minor league C Hunter Oliver (Greenville-Appalachian) and Oakland minor league P Dallas Woolfolk (Arizona Athletics) 50 games each after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Brandon Hyde manager.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jordy Mercer on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tyler Hill from Detroit for cash considerations.

Advertisement
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeurys Familia on a three-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Patrick McGrath to a contract extension. Declined the contract options on 3B Travis Maezes, OF Casey Soltis, and 3B Xavier Turner.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Hunter Dolshun.

FOOTBALL

NFL — Suspended Oakland WR Martavis Bryant indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe to the practice squad. Released WR Deontez Alexander from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Kai Forbath. Placed LB Leon Jacobs and OT Josh Walker on injured reserve. Released S Barry Church. Activated OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. Promoted DL Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Waived TE Niles Paul from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DBs Maurice McKnight and Oshane Samuels.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled RW Denis Gurianov from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Filip Hronek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Scott Moldenhauer from Tulsa (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Gs harlie Millen and Andrew D’Agostini.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Sergio Santos using targeted allocation money (TAM).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Rodney Wallace to a one-year contract. Acquired F Erik Hurtado from Vancouver for a 2020 second-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft and 2012 first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

TORONTO FC — Traded G Clint Irwin to Colorado for a 2019 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Ben Paulsen baseball director of player development.

MINNESOTA — Signed football coach P.J. Fleck to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Signed men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts to a six-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PENN STATE — Announced senior men’s basketball C Satchel Pierce has decided to withdraw from the university.

TUSCULUM — Named Shawn Flanary director of bowling.

WOFFORD — Named Elizabeth Ellis interim women’s lacrosse coach. Named Joel Tyson men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley