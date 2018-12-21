Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Heath Hembree on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Danny Coulombe and LHP Rex Brothers to minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired LHPs Kyle Bird and Brock Burke and RHP Yoel Espinal from Tampa Bay and INF Eli White and international slot compensation from Oakland. Sent INF Jurickson Profar to Oakland and RHPs Rollie Lacy and Emilio Pagan and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick to Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed LHP Jeremy Bleich, C Rob Brantly, INFs Phil Gosselin and Gregorio Petit, RHP Josh Martin, C-1B-OF Matt McBride and OF Shane Robinson to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Miller on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHPs Ryan Bollinger and Dietrich Enns, RHP Tyler Higgins, INFs Allen Craig, Seth Mejias-Brean and Aderlin Rodriguez, and OFs Alex Dickerson and Jacob Scavuzzo to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP-RHP Pat Venditte on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ron Baker.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Austin Wagner and Michael Amadio, and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto F Morgan Klimchuk three games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Dec. 19 game against Binghamton.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Joe Pendenza and G Adam Carlson to professional tryout contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Matt Freese.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.