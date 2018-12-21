Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Heath Hembree on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Danny Coulombe and LHP Rex Brothers on minor league contracts. Announced RHP Parker Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a two-year contract. Traded RHP Emilio Pagan and a 2019 competitive balance round A draft pick to Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers for OF Ben Gamel and RHP Noah Zavalos.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired LHPs Kyle Bird and Brock Burke and RHP Yoel Espinal from Tampa Bay and INF Eli White and an international signing bonus pool allocation from Oakland. Traded INF Jurickson Profar to Oakland and RHP Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay. Agreed to terms with RHPs Ariel Hernandez and Phillips Valdez, LHPs Miguel Del Pozo and Jack Leathersich, and INF Nolan Fontana on minor league contracts.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Yasiel Puig, OF Matt Kemp and LHP Alex Wood and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Homer Bailey, INF Jeter Downs and RHP Josiah Gray.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Murphy on a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Kelly on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Gregor Blanco on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jeremy Bleich, C Rob Brantly, INFs Phil Gosselin and Gregorio Petit, RHP Josh Martin, C-1B-OF Matt McBride and OF Shane Robinson to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Miller on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHPs Ryan Bollinger and Dietrich Enns, RHP Tyler Higgins, INFs Allen Craig, Seth Mejias-Brean and Aderlin Rodriguez, and OFs Alex Dickerson and Jacob Scavuzzo on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP-RHP Pat Venditte on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ron Baker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Maurice Smith from the practice squad. Waived C-G Hroniss Grasu.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad. Signed OL Tony Adams to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on the injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Austin Howard on injured reserve. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Bunting from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Austin Wagner and Michael Amadio, and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Marcus Johansson on injured reserve. Activated F Stefan Noesen from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto F Morgan Klimchuk three games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Dec. 19 game against Binghamton.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Joe Pendenza and G Adam Carlson to professional tryout contracts.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando’s Curt Gogol one game and fined hin an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 20 game against Florida.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Danny Tirone.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Milton Valenzuela on a permanent transfer as a Young Designated Player from Newell (Argentina).

FC DALLAS — Announced the resignation of vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi. Signed D Bressan from Gremio (Brazil).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Matt Freese.

COLLEGE

DRAKE — Promioted Todd Stepsis to football coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Ryan Robinson executive associate athletics director for external operations.

MICHIGAN — Junior DT Aubrey Solomon announced he is transferring to Tennessee.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Promoted Joe DeForest to outside linebackers coach.

