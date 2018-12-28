Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Jonathan Campbell from Chicago for its natural fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football coach.

