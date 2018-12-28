Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 28, 2018 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.

Advertisement

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Jonathan Campbell from Chicago for its natural fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union