Friday’s Sports Transactions

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Jonathan Campbell from Chicago for its natural fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.
THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football coach.
