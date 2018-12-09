Friedrich goes 2-for-2 in World Cup weekend bobsled races

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup two-man bobsled gold medal in as many days Sunday, narrowly holding off Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis.

Friedrich and brakeman Martin Grothkopp were two-hundredths of a second faster than Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis in the first run, and four-hundredths faster in the second run. Friedrich’s winning time was 1 minute, 40.25 seconds, just nipping Kibermanis and the 1:40.31 that he posted on his home track.

Germany also took third, with Christoph Hafer and Tobias Schneider finishing in 1:40.50.

Codie Bascue and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor were the top U.S. sled, placing 14th.

Germany swept gold in all three bobsled events in Sigulda over the weekend. Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka teamed with Annika Drazek to win the first World Cup women’s bobsled race of the season on Friday. And Friedrich teamed with Alexander Schueller to win the season-opening two-man bobsled race Saturday.

