Friedrich wins to lead German 4-man bobsled sweep

December 16, 2018 9:18 am
 
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich drove his four-man sled to a World Cup victory on Sunday, as Germany continued its perfect start to the bobsled season with a medals sweep.

Friedrich had a two-run time of 1 minute, 48.57 seconds to edge fellow German driver Johannes Lochner, who finished in 1:48.93. Nico Walther capped the German sweep by winning bronze in 1:49.03.

Germany has won golds in all six World Cup bobsled races this season, winning 13 of 18 medals.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. drove a four-woman sled for the second consecutive day, teaming with Tiffeny Parker, Lauren Gibbs and Lake Kwaza and finishing last in the 18-sled competition. Justin Olsen had the top U.S. finish, placing 14th.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour resumes racing Jan. 4 in Altenberg, Germany.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

