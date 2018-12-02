Frisco Bowl Matchup

San Diego State (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Ohio (8-4, MAC), Dec. 19, 8 p.m. EST (ESPN).

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas.

TOP PLAYERS

San Diego St.: Junior LB Kyahva Tezino has 120 tackles, including 14 1/2 tackles for loss with 8 1/2 sacks.

Ohio: Senior RB A.J. Ouellette has rushed for 1,142 yards, ranking second in the MAC at 95.2 yards per game, with 12 TDs. He is only fourth player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

NOTABLE

San Diego State: 13-0-1 all-time against MAC schools. The Aztecs started this season 6-1 but have lost four of five games, including their last three.

Ohio: Making its 10th bowl appearance in 14 seasons under coach Frank Solich.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

San Diego St.: 14th bowl appearance overall (5-8).

Ohio: 12th bowl appearance overall (3-8).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

