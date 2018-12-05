Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fulham’s Ranieri denied win over former club Leicester

December 5, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was denied a victory over the team he famously led to an improbable Premier League title in 2016 as Leicester recovered from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The London club was on course to move out of the relegation zone when Aboubakar Kamara gave the home team a 42nd-minute lead by shooting home from an acute angle after latching onto Aleksandr Mitrovic’s flick-on.

James Maddison grabbed Leicester’s equalizer in the 74th when he ran onto a pass from Shinji Okazaki to curl a first-time shot into the bottom left corner.

It meant Fulham stayed in last place, but now only on goal difference from Burnley and Southampton.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ranieri has guided Fulham to a win, a draw and a loss in his three games since returning to the English game, approaching two years since his firing by Leicester the season after winning the title at odds of 5,000-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus