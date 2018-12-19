Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb sets scoring record in 106-29 win over Brevard

December 19, 2018 8:33 pm
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DJ Laster scored 18 points to lead five teammates in double-figure scoring and Gardner-Webb beat Division III Brevard College 106-29 on Wednesday night to win its seventh straight.

Gardner-Webb notched both its largest margin of victory and fewest points allowed since moving into Division I in 2000.

David Efianayi and Jose Perez scored 17 points apiece for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-5), who held the Tornados to 18-percent shooting. Eric Jamison scored 16 points and Brandon Miller added 10.

Perez’s free throws sparked the Bulldogs’ opening 11-4 run and took a 51-15 lead into the break behind 13 points from Perez and 11 from Jamison.

The Bulldogs scored 20 straight to open the second half and won going away, finishing on a 17-3 run capped by Miller’s jumper.

Brevard’s 29 points were the second-lowest allowed in Gardner-Webb’s college history, dating to 1970.

Malon Herron-Cuthber led Brevard with eight points.

