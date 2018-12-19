Listen Live Sports

Garth scores 36 points, Lamar beats Texas Southern

December 19, 2018 11:30 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nick Garth exploded for 36 points to lead Lamar to an 80-72 victory over Texas Southern on Wednesday night.

Garth, who averages 12.4 points per game, made 8 of 9 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Cardinals (4-6). Josh Nzeakor had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Jordan Hunter scored 17 points.

For Texas Southern (4-7), Jalyn Patterson scored 21 points and Trayvon Reed had 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

A 9-2 run late in the first half helped Lamar to a 41-32 halftime lead. A 9-0 run late in the second half put the Cardinals up by 14 with four minutes remaining.

Texas Southern cut its deficit to 76-72 with 56 seconds remaining before Garth closed it out with four free throws while Texas Southern missed a couple of 3-pointers.

