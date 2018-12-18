Listen Live Sports

Gates, Rosa lead New Orleans in 90-62 win

December 18, 2018 10:20 pm
 
WESTWEGO, La. (AP) — Gerrale Gates scored 17 points, Jorge Rosa added 14 points with four 3-pointers, and New Orleans never trailed in beating NAIA-member Williams Baptist 90-62 on Tuesday night.

Troy Green scored 13 points and Scott Plaisance Jr. added 12 for the Privateers (5-4), who shot 55 percent.

Amari Haynes’ two free throws capped a 19-4 opening run and New Orleans pulled away to a 19-point lead on his dunk. Rosa hit two 3-pointers and Larry Robinson III made another amid a 17-5 run and the Privateers led 48-28 at halftime.

Joao Preto made back-to-back layups in an 8-2 run and the Eagles closed to 60-44 on Devante Carolina’s 3 with 11:34 left. Green’s free throws capped an 11-0 run for a 21-point New Orleans lead with 6:05 left.

Briheam Anthony scored 17 points, Andrew Littleton added 10 and Jeffery Kenny grabbed 13 rebounds for the Eagles (5-6), who have lost three straight. Williams Baptist turned it over 27 times.

