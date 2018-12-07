Genoa hires former Italy coach Prandelli, sacks Juric again

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has appointed former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli as its new coach, replacing Ivan Juric, who was sacked by the club for a third time following bad results.

Genoa announced the news in a short statement on Friday, the day after the team was knocked out of the Italian Cup by third-division Virtus Entella, losing on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Prandelli steered Italy to the final of the 2012 European Championship, where it lost to Spain. He resigned after Italy was knocked out of the 2014 World Cup at the group stage.

The 61-year-old Prandelli’s career has nosedived since and he had brief stints at Galatasaray, Valencia, and Al-Nasr.

Juric secured an improbable point at Juventus in his first match in charge, but failed to win any of his eight matches as coach, with two more draws and five defeats.

It is the sixth coaching change of the season. Chievo Verona has also had three managers, while Empoli and Udinese have had two.

