German scores 21, N Illinois whips Chicago State 100-59

December 22, 2018 4:37 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German hit four 3-pointers and scored 21points and Northern Illinois coasted to a 100-59 win over Chicago State on Saturday.

Levi Bradley added 16 points, Zaire Mateen 15 and Dante Thorpe 14 for the Huskies (7-5) who made 14 of 28 from 3-point range and shot 56 percent overall. NIU is second in the nation in shooting behind Gonzaga at 52 percent

Delshon Strickland scored 17 points for the Cougars (3-12), Christian Jacob added 16 and Rob Shaw 15.

Northern Illinois had a 13-3 run to get the lead to double figures for the first time at 26-15 and added a 10-0 spurt late, the first seven from German, for a 41-27 halftime advantage.

After shooting 50 percent in the first half, the Huskies were at 61 percent in the second. An early 13-0 run pushed the lead to 27.

Chicago State has lost four straight after a three-game winning streak.

