Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Geu, Ward lead NDSU past South Dakota 71-65

December 29, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Deng Geu scored 20 points and Tyson Ward added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help North Dakota State rally in the second half on Saturday for a 71-65 victory over South Dakota in a Summit League opener.

Geu sank 9 of 13 shots for the Bison (6-8), who rallied from a 37-28 halftime deficit to win a game postponed Friday night because of hazardous conditions.

Trey Burch-Manning’s layup gave the Coyotes (6-8) a 44-33 lead with 16:25 remaining in the game. The Bison battled back and took a 56-53 lead when Vinnie Shahid began an 8-0 run with a 3-point play and ended it with a 3-pointer. South Dakota took a 61-58 lead on Stanley Umude’s jumper with 4:43 left, but Jordan Horn scored the final five points in a 7-0 spurt and NDSU never trailed again.

Umude topped South Dakota with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Triston Simpson pitched in with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Burch-Manning scored 12.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union