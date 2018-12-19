Listen Live Sports

Giants activate Latimer off injured reserve, put Hamilton on

December 19, 2018 10:51 am
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have activated receiver Cody Latimer off injured reserve and placed defensive back Antonio Hamilton on the list with a quad problem.

Latimer played in four games before going on injured reserve on Oct. 16 with a hamstring injury. He caught six passes for 108 yards.

With receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) and Russell Shepard (ankle) uncertain for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis (8-6), Latimer’s return is timely.

Hamilton, whom the Giants (5-9) acquired off waivers on Sept. 2, played in 13 games and had six special teams tackles. He was hurt Sunday in a loss to Tennessee.

