Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants Beckham to miss 3rd straight with quad injury

December 21, 2018 1:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his third straight game with a quad injury.

The Giants announced on Friday that Beckham, linebacker Alex Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and receiver Russell Shepard won’t play Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.

Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn is questionable with a thumb injury.

Beckham didn’t practice this week. Ogletree (concussion), Pulley (calf) and Shepard (ankle) were injured in a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Advertisement

Beckham said Thursday he wants to play again this season. His last chance comes against Dallas in the regular-season finale.

The 26-year-old Beckham was injured on the final play against Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played the following week against the Bears and threw and caught a touchdown pass in the Giants’ 30-27 win in overtime.

Beckham has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

He missed most of last season after breaking his left ankle in the fifth game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency