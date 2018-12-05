Listen Live Sports

Gilyard, Golden help Richmond to 82-47 win over Coppin St.

December 5, 2018 9:16 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Grant Golden had a double-double to help Richmond beat Coppin State 82-47 on Wednesday night.

Gilyard hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and had five assists. Andre Gustavson scored 12 points and Souleymane Koureissi added 10 for Richmond (4-5).

Golden scored the first five points before Gilyard hit three 3s during an 11-0 run that made it 19-4 less than seven minutes in. A 10-0 spurt pushed the lead to 23 points midway through the first half and the Spiders scored 10 of the last 11 to make it 43-16 at the break. Gustavson’s layup with 7:52 to play gave them their biggest lead at 73-37.

Nigel Marshall led Coppin State (0-10) with 10 points. The Eagles have lost 16 in a row dating to last season.

Richmond shot 54.8 percent from the field, and hit seven 3-pointers, in the first half while limiting the Eagles to 7-of-30 shooting (23.3 percent).

