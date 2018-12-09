Gladbach reclaims 2nd place from Bayern in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach left it late before beating Stuttgart 3-0 to reclaim second place in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with the visitors ending the game with nine men.

Florian Neuhaus set up Raffael for Gladbach’s opener in the 69th minute, and then scored himself eight minutes later.

Stuttgart midfielder Erik Thommy was sent off with his second yellow in the 83rd, and Stuttgart’s misery was compounded a minute later when Benjamin Pavard scored an own-goal, injuring himself in the process.

Stuttgart coach Markus Weinzierl had already made his three substitutions, forcing his team to finish with nine players after Pavard went off.

After 14 rounds, Gladbach stayed seven points behind league leader Borussia Dortmund, which won the Ruhr derby 2-1 at Schalke on Saturday. Bayern Munich, which had moved second after its win over Nuremberg in Saturday, dropped back to third — still an improvement on fourth the week before.

Bayern remained nine points behind Dortmund.

LATE DRAMA

Mainz scored a late penalty and had an injury-time goal ruled out through VAR in a 1-1 draw with struggling Hannover in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Hannover finished with 10 men as Oliver Sorg was shown a second yellow card in the seventh minute of injury time.

Hannover striker Hendrik Weydandt gave the visitors an early lead, but the real drama was to follow later.

Referee Robert Hartmann pointed to the spot after Jean-Philippe Mateta went down despite little contact from Hannover defender Matthias Ostrzolek. Kevin Wimmer was booked for his protests.

Daniel Brosinski converted the spot kick in the 86th minute, and Anthony Ujah thought he had headed the home side’s winner in injury time before the video referee in Cologne ruled he had been offside.

Sorg’s late sending off for a foul on Mainz midfielder Karim Onisiwo ended the game.

