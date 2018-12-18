Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Goalie Zack Steffen voted USSF male player of 2018

December 18, 2018 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for 2018, the first year since 1987 the Americans did not play a competitive match.

The USSF said Tuesday that Steffen received 44 percent of the votes, followed by midfielders Tyler Adams (38 percent) and Weston McKennie (16 percent).

Steffen appeared in six of 11 U.S. matches this year. The 23-year-old will leave Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in July to transfer to Manchester City.

Midfielder Alex Mendez, 18, was voted Young Male Player of the Year. Mendez got 43 percent, followed by Mark McKenzie and Giovanni Reyna with 18 percent each. Reyna is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth