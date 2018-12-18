Goalie Zack Steffen voted USSF male player of 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for 2018, the first year since 1987 the Americans did not play a competitive match.

The USSF said Tuesday that Steffen received 44 percent of the votes, followed by midfielders Tyler Adams (38 percent) and Weston McKennie (16 percent).

Steffen appeared in six of 11 U.S. matches this year. The 23-year-old will leave Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in July to transfer to Manchester City.

Midfielder Alex Mendez, 18, was voted Young Male Player of the Year. Mendez got 43 percent, followed by Mark McKenzie and Giovanni Reyna with 18 percent each. Reyna is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.