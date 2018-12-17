Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Golden Knights-Blue Jackets Sum

December 17, 2018 9:35 pm
 
Vegas 0 0 0—0
Columbus 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Columbus, Foligno 8 (Jones, Anderson), 0:40.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-7-14_28. Columbus 8-13-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-5-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 13-10-1 (28-28).

A_15,008 (18,500). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Steve Miller.

