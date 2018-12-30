Golden Knights-Coyotes Sum

Listen Live Sports

December 30, 2018 11:17 pm
 
Vegas 1 1 3—5
Arizona 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 5 (Tuch, Pirri), 3:35.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Smith 9 (Hunt, Marchessault), 16:03. 3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 6 (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 16:57 (pp).

Third Period_4, Vegas, Eakin 12, 4:21. 5, Vegas, Pirri 5 (McNabb, Stastny), 6:58. 6, Vegas, Carpenter 2 (Holden), 11:44 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-8-14_37. Arizona 9-8-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Arizona 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 22-10-4 (30 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 5-11-2 (37-32).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:30.

Referees_Brad Meier, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.

