Golden Knights-Kings Sum

|Vegas
|1
|1
|2—4
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 8 (Eakin, Holden), 4:55. 2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 9 (Walker, Iafallo), 19:55.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Tuch 13 (Stastny), 12:26.
Third Period_4, Vegas, Karlsson 15 (Schmidt), 3:20. 5, Vegas, Stastny 4 (Tuch, Schmidt), 17:28.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-12-8_32. Los Angeles 8-7-16_31.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vegas, Subban 1-5-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 5-9-2 (31-28).
A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:28.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Galloway.
