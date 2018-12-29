Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Golden Knights-Kings Sum

December 29, 2018 7:13 pm
 
Vegas 1 1 2—4
Los Angeles 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 8 (Eakin, Holden), 4:55. 2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 9 (Walker, Iafallo), 19:55.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Tuch 13 (Stastny), 12:26.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Karlsson 15 (Schmidt), 3:20. 5, Vegas, Stastny 4 (Tuch, Schmidt), 17:28.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-12-8_32. Los Angeles 8-7-16_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 1-5-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 5-9-2 (31-28).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:28.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Galloway.

