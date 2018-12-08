Golden Knights-Kings Sum

Vegas 1 0 0—1 Los Angeles 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Lindberg 1 (Nosek, Carpenter), 4:23. 2, Los Angeles, Scherbak 1 (Muzzin), 8:12.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Luff 5 (Leipsic, Kempe), 12:30 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Carter 6 (Doughty, Forbort), 16:46.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Forbort 1 (Toffoli, Amadio), 2:48. 6, Los Angeles, Thompson 2 (Muzzin, Amadio), 18:33.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-13-9_30. Los Angeles 9-10-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 16-10-1 (25 shots-20 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 2-6-1 (30-29).

A_17,631 (18,230). T_2:25.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Matt MacPherson.

