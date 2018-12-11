Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Golf Glance

December 11, 2018
 
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PNC FATHER-SON CHALLENGE

Site: Orlando, Fla.

Course: The Ritz-Carlton GC. Yardage: 7,120. Par: 72.

Purse: $1,085,000. Winner’s share: $200,000.

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); noon to 3 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.

Notes: The field is for players who have won a major or The Players Championship, and their partner cannot hold a PGA Tour card. … The 20 teams include 11 players in the World Golf Hall of Fame and a combined 56 majors. … Jack Nicklaus is playing with his grandson, GT, who made a hole-in-one at the Par 3 Tournament at the Masters this year. … Jim Furyk (U.S. Open) and Matt Kuchar (Players Championship) are playing with their fathers. … The winning team receives the Willie Park Trophy, named after the father and son who each won the British Open. … First-time participants include Darren Clarke with son Tyrone; Furyk and Kuchar; and David Toms with his Carter. … Lee Trevino is the only player to have competed in the previous 20 editions. … Bernhard Langer is playing with his daughter, Jackie Langer John. Langer previously won with two sons.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Malelane, South Africa.

Course: Leopard Creek CC. Yardage: 7,287. Par: 72.

Purse: 1.5 million euros (US $1.7 million). Winner’s share: 250,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brandon Stone in 2016.

Last week: Louis Oosthuizen won the South Africa Open.

Notes: The tournament was not played last year while Leopard Creek was going through improvements. … The golf course, rated among the best in South Africa, borders Kruger National Park. … This is the final event of the calendar year. … Branden Grace at No. 49 in the world is in the field. He is virtually a lock to remain in the top 50 and earn a trip to the Masters. … Charl Schwartzel is a four-time winner of the event, which dates to 1995. … Past champions include major winners Schwartzel, Ernie Els, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Nick Price.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Jan. 16-19.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.sunshinetour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Royal Jakarta GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Justin Rose. Online: www.asiantour.com

Mackenzie Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Cozumel Cup, Cozumel CC, Cozumel, Mexico. Defending champion: Mackenzie Tour. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada and www.pgatour.com/la/en

Staysure Tour: MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles, Constance Lemuria, Praslin, Seychelles. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

